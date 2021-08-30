Carbon emissions can change 95% of the surface oceanic climate by 2100 and threaten ecosystems: Studies





When it comes to protecting marine ecosystems, new research states that we are at an important turning point.

Without further efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, researchers say that up to 95% of the existing surface ocean climate will disappear within the next 80 years and be devastating to ecosystems. It has a widespread impact and can be extinct extensively.

Researchers at Northeastern University in Massachusetts published the study last Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports. They used atmospheric carbon dioxide data to model what would happen to the marine climate by 2100 under two potential climate scenarios.

In a video interview with CTV News, Katie Lotterhos, an associate professor of oceanography and environmental science and lead author, said: Monday ca.

In the first scenario, called RCP 4.5, global emissions will peak in 2050 and then decline. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls this an interim scenario. Under RCP 4.5, 35.6% of the surface oceanic climate could experience an “extreme degree of global disappearance” by 2100, according to this study.

However, in RCP 8.5, it’s also known as the “worst case” or “normal business” scenario, and that estimate jumps to 95%.

“If the climate novelty and disappearance projections reported here are accurate, the chained impact on marine ecosystems and communities can be significant,” the author warns. ..

How climate change affects marine life

It’s not just the high temperatures that threaten marine ecosystems.

The surface ocean is the upper layer of the ocean at a depth of approximately 330 feet. It is the part that interacts most with the air and can absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

However, increased atmospheric CO2 as a result of emissions can increase marine CO2 and increase the acidity of water.

“(Rising CO2 levels) basically upset the ion balance,” said Rotterhos. “CO2 molecules interact with water molecules, resulting in an increase in hydrogen ions, which makes water more acidic.”

For certain marine organisms such as oysters, snails, and corals, low pH levels can impair the ability to extract calcium from seawater. These species rely on seawater calcium to form shells.

“Under ocean acidification, it’s difficult to get calcium out of seawater to make a skeleton. When the water is sufficiently acidic, it can actually dissolve the shells and skeleton,” says Rotterhos. ..

The authors say that the most extreme climate change will occur in tropical regions and temperate regions of the Southern Hemisphere. These areas are also important hotspots for biodiversity and coral reefs.

Some marine species may be able to adapt to the new climate. For example, researchers point out phytoplankton. Due to its short production time and large population, phytoplankton can evolve rapidly and adapt to high levels of carbon dioxide in the ocean. However, researchers are worried that the rate of ocean climate change may be too fast for most marine life to adapt.

But Lottellos says her findings show that there is still time to take action and save the marine ecosystem.

There are significant differences between these different mitigation scenarios. Therefore, it suggests that mitigation can have a significant impact on the extent of climate change. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/carbon-emissions-could-change-95-per-cent-of-surface-ocean-climates-by-2100-threatening-ecosystems-study-1.5566907 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos