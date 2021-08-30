New Chinese restrictions limit minors to 3 hours of games per week





China has implemented strict new regulations that allow minors in the country to play video games for only one hour a day on weekends and holidays.

A new restriction announced by the National Press and Publication Administration in China will prevent minors from playing video games from Monday to Thursday. According to Bloomberg, minors on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays can only play video games from 8 pm to 9 pm.

China’s National Press and Publishing Office released regulations on Monday, claiming that Beijing would curb what it describes as a youth video game addiction, and officials said video game addiction would cause a variety of social illnesses.

The rules do not specify a specific age range, but past rules imposed on minors are intended for people under the age of 18.

It is not clear how the Chinese authorities will enforce the new regulations. However, China has previously made a move to limit the game. In 2019, we banned users under the age of 18 from playing the game from 10 pm to 8 am. To apply these rules, companies such as Tencent Holdings used real name registration and facial recognition techniques to limit them. Gameplay.

Tencent President Martin Lau warned investors in early August earnings announcements that Beijing would impose new restrictions on video game play. However, the company also said that minors account for only about 2.6% of game revenue in China.

According to game analyst Daniel Ahmad, China is one of the largest video game markets in the world, with an estimated 110 million mobile game players under the age of 16.

Games are an important source of revenue and engagement for Apple’s App Store. Epic Games v. According to documents revealed during Apple’s trial, Apple accounts for about 23% to 38% of the total gaming market.

Throughout 2020, video games were the largest seller on the App Store, generating $ 47.6 billion in revenue. For reference, Apple received an estimated $ 72.3 in the calendar year.

