Zoom Announces First Startup Funded by $ 100 Million Investment Fund – TechCrunch





Zoom has been on the mission of transforming applications into platforms for over a year. To that end, we made three announcements last year. A $ 100 million development fund to invest in ZoomApps development tools, the Zoom Apps marketplace, and some of the promising startups that build tools on the platform. Today, at Closing Bell, the company announced that it has made its first investment round.

Ross Mayfield, product leader for ZoomApps and integration, told TechCrunch about the round of investment. “We are in the process of creating this ecosystem, and I felt it was important to focus especially on the seed stage and the stage of partnering with entrepreneurs to create great things on this platform. I think what you see in the first batch of more than 12 investments represents something that will be an important ongoing effort, “he explained.

He said they were writing checks between $ 250,000 and $ 2.5 million while they weren’t announcing the exact investment amount. Instead of leading the round, they are teaming up with other investment partners, which they work with these startups using internal resources for advice and management support beyond money. It doesn’t mean you haven’t.

“All of these investments have executive or senior sponsors within the company, so another that knows the flats of the land and can help them move forward and spend more personal time with them. There are people inside, “said Mayfield.

The company also operates several Zoom chat channels for invested startups to learn from each other and from the Zoom Apps team. “We have a shared chat channel between the startup and my team. There is a channel called Announces, a channel called Help, and another channel called the community created by the startup,” he said. ..

Every week, they use these channels to hold developer office hours, business office hours (operated by Mayfield), and community hours.

Specific funded categories include collaboration and productivity, community and charity, DE & I and PeopleOps, games and entertainment. In the collaboration and productivity category, Warmly is a sales tool that allows meeting organizers to create customized zoom backgrounds for each event, while providing advance background and information for each person attending the meeting. ..

The other is Fathom. This reduces the need to take notes during a meeting, but it’s not just about recording and transcription. “It gives you this really simple interface that you can just tag in a moment. As a result, a transcript of this video recording is created and you can click on the tagged moment as a highlight, You can share meeting highlight clips with Salesforce, Slack, and other tools, “says Mayfield.

Pledge allows individuals or organizations to instantly request and collect donations within a Zoom meeting. Canvas is also a recruitment and interview tool that helps companies build diverse teams with data that helps them set and achieve DEI goals.

These and other companies represent the first tranche of investments from this fund, and Mayfield intends to continue looking for startups that the company will build or use the Zoom platform to integrate with Zoom. Say that.

He says that every company aims to start as a function, then as a product, and then as a line of products. The secret is to get there. The goal of the entire set of investment programs and Zoom Apps tools is to help these companies take the first step.

“The art of being an entrepreneur addresses that risk in the absence of resources and drives the frontier of what you know.” Zoom seeks to be a role model, mentor and investor for that journey. doing.

