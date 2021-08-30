Why the phone explodes and how to prevent it from happening to you





Your smartphone may explode. This summer alone, after the Samsung Galaxy A21 ignited, the Galaxy A02 caused a house fire in Glasgow, a device exploded in a Vietnamese man’s pocket, and a battery exploded in the hands of a Chinese man, Alaska Airlines Flight has evacuated.

Smartphones are unlikely to explode, but they can, as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 blunder a few years ago showed. But why does that happen? What, if any, can be done to avoid it?

Why does my smartphone explode?

(Image: Samsung)

There are many reasons for a smartphone to ignite or explode, most often related to the device’s battery. Modern mobile devices feature lithium-ion batteries with a careful balance of positive and negative electrodes to allow charging. If something goes wrong, the internal components of the battery can fail, causing a volatile reaction and leading to a fire.

This can occur for multiple reasons, but the most common problem is excessive heat. If the battery being charged or the overloaded processor heats up too quickly, the chemical composition of the phone’s components can be compromised. In the case of batteries, a chain reaction called thermal runaway can cause the battery to generate more heat, which can eventually ignite or explode.

The reasons for overheating your cell phone are different. Physical damage from dropping or excessive bending can disrupt the internal operation of the battery. Leaving your smartphone in the sun for an extended period of time can cause a short circuit in your device if malware overloads your CPU or fails to charge.

Or it may be something that you cannot control directly. Batteries deteriorate over time, and years of use of the device can cause internal components to fade, leading to swelling and overheating. Or it could be due to a phone manufacturing issue, which can’t really be explained.

Warning display

(Image: Vlad Kagoshima / Shutterstock)

You may not see a warning, but if you hear a swoosh or pop from your phone, your phone may be damaged and on the verge of exploding. (Of course, keep your face away.) Similarly, beware of excessive heat from the device, especially while charging. If it burns hot to the touch, unplug it immediately.

Another big warning sign is battery swelling. This can happen if the battery is damaged or internal components deteriorate. Watch for changes in device shape, such as protruding screens, enlarged seams, or inflated chassis. This may prevent the phone from being level with a flat surface.

Most smartphones these days can no longer remove the battery. If you are concerned about the device, turn it off and send it for repair immediately.

Can you prevent your phone from exploding?

(Photo provider: News Group Newspapers Ltd)

There are several steps you can take to reduce the strain on your cell phone’s battery, but if manufacturing flaws or the natural deterioration of your power supply are issues, there’s not much you can do. Batteries need to be rigorously tested for defective components, but cheaply manufactured units can have defects that can cause the phone to overheat. There is no quick solution for a crude battery structure.

(Illustration: Samsung)

In the case of Note 7, the cause was a design defect. There was nothing the average consumer could do to fix it. However, there are some recommendations and prohibitions that can help keep the device in good condition and avoid a fire.

Get a phone case

Although uncommon, dropping a smartphone can damage the battery. Your best bet is to get a phone case — preferably with lips around the end of the phone that can help protect it from falling. These cases are not as expensive as they once were, and even the cheapest ones offer more protection than nothing. At this point, there is no excuse to go without it. If you have an iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, or Samsung Galaxy S21, here are some suggestions.

Avoid extreme temperatures

(Illustration: Alexander Trou / Shutterstock)

You probably know that heat is the worst enemy of your phone, but what about the cold? Your cell phone battery is optimized to operate in a specific temperature range of 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Regular exposure of the battery to harsh conditions can damage internal components and cause long-term damage.

This means that the device should not be left in direct sunlight or on a hot radiator for extended periods of time, especially while charging. Also, avoid freezing at low temperatures as much as possible. Therefore, if you still believe in that myth, do not leave your cell phone in the freezer or in the car, especially on cold days.

Do not cover your smartphone while charging

(Image: Spy Arm / Shutterstock)

This sounds ridiculous, but I can personally prove this. Do not cover anything on your smartphone while charging. Also, do not charge the device in bed. A few years ago, I woke up one morning and found my cell phone under my body burning my bare chest. At some point in the night, I rolled on the phone and the device overheated. Not only did it burn my body, it also burned out and stopped functioning.

The best option is to place your smartphone on a flat, hard surface such as a table or desk when charging your device. If you snuggle up at night, you risk rolling over it, wrapping it in a blanket, or covering it with a pillow. For your safety, keep your device away from luxurious surfaces, paper, or common clutter.

Practice good battery hygiene

There are many battery myths out there. We shot down many of them, like the idea that charging a smartphone overnight would explode (do not explode). Remember, for our purposes, the battery will naturally deteriorate over time. The best you can do is delay its erosion.

In most cases, it’s a good idea to keep your smartphone charged 30-80% (there’s no reason to always claim 100% battery). Also, if possible, we recommend that you refrain from quick charging at night. But don’t worry too much about this. It takes several years for the battery to deteriorate naturally. If you switch phones every year or so, you’ll be fine.

Use the appropriate charger

(Image: Inspire Finder / Shutterstock)

Optimal voltage and current are required to properly charge the device. Therefore, we recommend using the included charger or getting the charger directly from the phone manufacturer. This means that if you have a Samsung phone, buy a cable from Samsung. If you have an iPhone, get a Lightning cable from the Apple Store.

Editor’s recommendation

Also, do not use a combination of cable and power adapter, as each unit has a different wattage level. Saving money and getting cheap chargers from Amazon or using the ones around your home may be attractive, but this is a good way to ruin your battery.

If you really need to get a third-party charger, stick with a well-known brand like Anker, not a well-known company, just because it’s cheap. You can also check if the USB-C cable is certified by USB-IF or if the Lightning Charger has the MFi badge (if it is certified, it is genuine). It may be a little more expensive, but it’s worth it in the long run.

Cable care

(Image: Aleksandrs Muiznieks / Shutterstock)

Once you have the charger, you need to take care of the cable. Damaged wires can cause charging problems and even a fire hazard. At the time, my MacBook Pro’s MagSafe charger was worn out until the wiring was exposed. Eventually, the charger shorted and ignited. The same can happen with your phone plug.

There are some best practices to keep in mind when managing your phone charger, or in fact all the wires that connect to your device. Don’t wrap the wire too tightly and don’t forget to unplug the charger from the actual plug instead of pulling it from the cord. If your current charger looks frayed or melted, it’s time to get a new cable.

Beware of malware

(Illustration: Promon)

When infected with malware, malicious programs can occupy mobile phone resources for tasks such as encryption. This can overheat the battery and damage your cell phone. Will your phone probably slow down more than necessary? Does it get hot for no good reason? Would you like to hit you with non-stop pop-ups? You may be infected with malware.

Since Apple’s App Store is closed, iPhones tend to be less susceptible to malware. The same is not true for the Google Play Store, but many popular antivirus companies offer antivirus apps for Android as part of their multi-device subscription. Bitdefender, Kaspersky, Norton, and McAfee are all selected by PCMag Editors’ Choices in this category.

Don’t worry, your phone is unlikely to explode

(Image: Roman Samborskyi)

Despite all these warnings, and the warnings that may appear in the news, phone explosions are still very rare. When the Galaxy Note 7 was recalled by Samsung in 2016, it was reported that only about 100 of the 2.5 million shipped were exploded. It’s still scarier than zero, but if you’re worried about ruining your phone, there’s a more general problem to worry about.

Also, keep in mind that mobile phone explosions will bring companies liable for damages. Therefore, if a widespread recall occurs again, it can be dealt with relatively quickly. For example, Samsung has announced a software update to limit the battery capacity of a phone before making the device completely unusable as a safety measure.

