Fans are furious when they first see the NBA 2K22 Cade Cunningham





On Monday, 2K Sports released the first look at the NBA 2K22 gameplay footage, and the finished product was ranked number one overall in the draft, drawing unnecessary attention.

The NBA superstar came to court with a new trailer prior to its official release on September 10. From LeBron James to Stephen Curry, the clip had a lot of cameos by some of the elite players. Also in the new trailer is Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham.

At least I think it was Cunningham in the video.

The first image of Cunningham didn’t live up to expectations because it looked like someone other than him. Befitting, fans weren’t happy when they first saw Cunningham. That wasn’t good, as some took him to give his impression to social media.

Fade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/ADWqb3MXnn

— Kenny Bee Cham (@ KOT4Q) August 30, 2021

Don’t say this is Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/gi47AiAhfW

— (@ DiehardDerrick) August 30, 2021

Someone in 2K needs to redo the Cade Cunninghams face scan on NBA 2K22. pic.twitter.com/nVzaTwS0GX

— Levi Peckenpaugh (@LeviPeckenpaugh) August 30, 2021

Take a look at NBA 2K22’s Cade Cunningham first, and it’s definitely not Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/UrXhXF8XB4

— Barthour Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 30, 2021

Ik This is not Cade Cunningham This looks like a 2k13 player model pic.twitter.com/pbiXgQkNJd

-(@ CadeCounty) August 30, 2021

A 2K face scan of Cade Cunningham is about as bad as a scan of Evan Fournier.

What the hell is this? pic.twitter.com/gSbsLeZpcA

— Nick Brandel (@MotorCityBanter) August 30, 2021

This doesn’t look like CADECUNNING HAM @ NBA2K pic.twitter.com/Eg1LRKkdSO

— Bandy (@wbundyy) August 30, 2021

Son This is not Cade Cunningham LMFAOOOpic.twitter.com/nxuBBMSYDn

— Dev (@ssodev) August 30, 2021

Yo @ NBA2K Who do you think this is? This can’t be Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/lOaw7CNe4L

— Miamis Herro (@GOATxHERRO) August 30, 2021

I know it’s not Cade Cunningham! ?? !! ?? !! ?? https://t.co/zyMXSngQgR

— Thirty3 (@AdultnamedRob) August 30, 2021

Cunningham will join the NBA 2K22 as the highest rated rookie player with a total score of 80. He outperformed Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes and others, but his first appearance in the game didn’t go well with his fans.

See if 2K Sports can see him just before the season begins …

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

NBA 2K22: Top 5 new players reveal 5 items

