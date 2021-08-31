Samsung’s new Z-flip and Z-fold get battery protection





The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 inherit battery protection that was previously exclusive to Samsung tablets and are designed to maximize battery life when enabled, Samsung reports. Battery protection limits the device’s charge level to 85% and prevents it from being fully charged to 100%, which is believed to drain the battery over many years of use.

This feature available in the app has the obvious trade-off of limiting the maximum battery life available from either phone on a single charge. In our review, we noticed that both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have an average daily battery life by default. So if you only charge up to 85%, you may need to refill at noon.

Battery protection feature of Samsung Settings app. Screenshot: Samsung

If you want to use an expensive flagship phone for as long as possible, especially given the difficulty of repairing either device, it may be worth the price.

Samsung says this isn’t the first time Samsung has incorporated battery protection into its devices. But this is the first time it has appeared on one of the company’s phones. This feature is available in two collapsible One UI 3.1.1, but it has been reported that it is not visible on other smartphones in the same update.

Other smartphone makers already offer similar battery protection. However, Samsung’s feature doesn’t charge the device’s battery above 85%, while Apple and OnePluss equivalents temporarily limit the charge level to 80% and then just before unplugging. Replenish the battery to 100% to limit the amount of time you spend. It is fully charged.

