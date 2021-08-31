Chrome 94 Beta tests next-generation technology for gaming in browsers





Google’s Chrome Beta 94 announcement states that Google has implemented some new web standards that could further enhance the browser-based gaming experience. WebCodecs, which will be released soon, may help make cloud gaming easier and faster, but WebGPU makes it easier for developers of games running in browsers to harness the power of their computers. May be.

WebCodecs is an API designed to make it easier for developers to access the video encoding / decoding codecs that are already bundled with the browser to understand how to handle video streams. There is already a way to play videos in Chrome, but it is not always designed for cloud gaming and so on. Cloud gaming is best when the latency is as low as possible. WebCodecs is built to avoid overhead, making it easy to display an incoming video stream on the screen as quickly as possible with the help of hardware decoding. This, in theory, outperforms today’s slower machines (computers where cloud gaming is the most desirable type anyway).

Both technologies simplify and streamline what was previously technically feasible.

The new, more WebGPU gives web developers access to the computer’s graphics processing power by allowing them to connect to their computer’s native graphics API (similar to Apples Metal, Microsofts DirectX 12, or Vulkan). Make it easier. Simply put, web developers can easily talk to their graphics card in an understandable language without going through other layers that can slow it down. It is intended to be the next generation version of WebGL that will allow developers to take advantage of the (now quite obsolete) OpenGL framework. In the future, this technology should allow developers to take full advantage of the power of current generation GPUs to easily create graphics-intensive games that run in browsers.

Both technologies play a role beyond games. In a July 2020 talk, Google said Zoom was interested in using WebCodecs for video conferencing and could use WebGPU to render 3D models in browsers and accelerate machine learning models. I did. These are all areas Google plays, from cloud gaming with Google Stadia to proprietary video conferencing apps, so it makes sense to see them in Chrome. However, both technologies are open standards developed by the W3C, and other browser makers have begun testing as well.

Developers still need to run their app on WebCodecs and inspect WebGPU

Of course, you won’t see any experience with WebCodecs or WebGPU for a while. WebCodecs is actually approaching release (it will be on by default in future Chrome 94), but developers need to run their app with WebCodecs. WebGPU is currently in the stage and Google plans to close it in early 2022. Whether it ends as a feature at that point depends on how the test proceeds, whether the specification is complete, and whether a sufficient number of people are interested. When using it.

These technologies may not make the impossible possible, but they are still exciting. The easier or more flexible things are, the lower the barriers to entry for developers. For gamers looking to play on the web via either streaming games or native games, the time that developers can save to understand how to display frames on the screen is to improve other parts of the experience. It’s time you can spend.

