Google Calendar analyzes how much of your work is spent on meetings





Google has added a new Time Insights panel to its calendar on the web to show users how much of their weekly working hours is spent in meetings. According to a Google blog post, this feature will be rolled out gradually over the next month on some plans. It was first announced in March as part of a number of new features in Google Workspace.

Time Insights arrives years after both Google and Apple have added similar breakdowns to Android and iOS, respectively, to show the time spent using the various apps. However, although these OS features included the ability to set a time limit for each app, Google Calendar does not allow you to set similar boundaries for meetings. Instead, it provides the information you need to help keep your co-workers crazy about the meeting.

This information will be displayed to you, not the manager

Screenshots published by Google show the types of insights the panel provides. At the top is a pie chart of the time breakdown. This shows the amount of work time spent in the meeting. This is subdivided into meetings between two people rather than large groups of three or more people. Below are snapshots of the time spent on meetings each week, the busiest days, and highlights of the average time spent on them per day. For calendar entries where only you attendees do not count towards the sum of these meetings, Google notes the support page.

Google emphasizes that this information is displayed to you, not your boss. However, he adds that if you have permission to manage your calendar, you may be able to see the breakdown of others. This feature is on by default and can be turned off by workspace administrators, but it can only be minimized by end users and cannot be disabled.

Time insights are available to users in the Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits subscription tiers. However, it is not accessible to G Suite Basic and Business customers, or Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, and Frontline tier customers.

