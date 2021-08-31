The “charging room” system powers lights, phones and laptops without wires-ScienceDaily





Researchers at the University of Michigan and the University of Tokyo will one day release the world’s countertops from the roar of charging cords, safely supplying electricity to the air and turning the entire building into a wireless charging zone. We have developed a potential system.

As detailed in a new study published in Nature Electronics, the technology can use a magnetic field to deliver 50 watts of power.

Alanson Sample, a UM professor of computer science and engineering who is the author of the study, not only disconnects the phone from the laptop, but the technology powers implantable medical devices and is mobile in homes and manufacturing facilities. It states that it has the potential to open up new possibilities for robotics. The team is also working on implementing the system in a space smaller than the size of the room, for example, a toolbox that charges the tools placed in it.

“This will greatly increase the power of the world of ubiquitous computing. You can put your computer on anything without worrying about charging or connecting,” says Sample. “There are many clinical applications. For example, today’s cardiac implants require a wire that extends from the pump through the body to an external power source, which eliminates it, reduces the risk of infection, and improves patient quality. Can let you in life. “

A team led by researchers at the University of Tokyo demonstrated this technology in a dedicated aluminum test room measuring approximately 10 feet by 10 feet. They wirelessly powered lamps, fans, and cell phones that could draw current from anywhere in the room, regardless of the placement of people or furniture.

Researchers say the system has significantly improved previous attempts at wireless charging systems that used potentially harmful microwave radiation or required the device to be placed in a dedicated charging pad. .. Instead, the conductive surface of the walls of the room and the conductive poles are used to generate the magnetic field.

The device uses a magnetic field with a wire coil that can be integrated into electronic devices such as mobile phones. Researchers say the system can be easily scaled up to larger structures such as factories and warehouses while meeting existing safety guidelines for exposure to electromagnetic fields.

Takuya Sasaya, a researcher at the University of Tokyo and the corresponding author of the study, said, “This kind of thing is probably the easiest to implement in a new construction, but I think it can be modified.” “For example, some commercial buildings already have metal stanchions, and you should probably be able to spray a conductive surface onto the wall, as you would with a textured ceiling.”

According to Samples, the key to making the system work was to build a resonant structure that could provide a room-sized magnetic field while confining harmful electric fields that could heat living tissue.

The team’s solution used a device called a lumped capacitor. They are placed in a cavity in the wall, trapping an electric field inside the capacitor itself, creating a magnetic field that resonates through the room. This overcomes the limitations of previous wireless power systems that were limited to delivering large amounts of power over a few millimeters or very small amounts of power over long distances.

The second hurdle was how to generate a magnetic field that could reach every corner of the room. The magnetic field travels in a circular pattern and tends to create dead spots in square rooms. In addition, the receiver needs to be aligned with the field in a specific way to draw power.

“Pulling power into the air with a coil is a lot like catching a butterfly on the net,” the sample said. “The trick is to have as many butterflies swirl around the room in as many directions as possible, so that you can catch them regardless of where the net is or in which direction it is facing. I can.”

To achieve this, the system creates two separate 3D magnetic fields. One moves in a circle around the pole in the center of the room, and the other swirls around the corners and moves between adjacent walls. This approach eliminates dead spots and allows the device to draw power from anywhere in space.

Testing with anatomical dummies has shown that the system can deliver at least 50 watts of power anywhere in the room without exceeding the FCC guidelines for electromagnetic energy exposure. However, according to the sample, it may be possible to provide higher levels of power by further improving the system.

Researchers say the implementation of the system in a commercial or residential environment is probably years away. They are currently testing the system in a UM campus building. They set a completion date this fall in a series of rooms that use standard construction techniques and implement it as both retrofit and new construction.

The team also includes Yoshihiro Kawahara, a professor of electrical engineering and information systems at the University of Tokyo. This research was supported by the Japan Science and Technology Agency and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210830123220.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos