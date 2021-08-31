Why Facebook’s stock price soared today





What’s wrong

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 2.3% on Monday at 3:00 pm EDT trading.

That may not sound like much, but with $ 1.1 trillion in stock, the additional market capitalization is $ 25 billion. (Context: If Snap moves that much in a day, its inventory will increase by more than 17%!)

So what

Why did you increase your Facebook share so much?

This morning, Facebook announced that it would start asking Instagram users for their birthdays (Facebook owns Instagram). As the company explains, Facebook needs to “know how old everyone is on Instagram” in order to “create new safety features for young people.”

Facebook states that knowing a user’s age can, for example, do the following:

Avoid sending messages to minors that adults are not following. Limit ads to users under the age of 18. Show ads that are more relevant to your age.So

At least two of the announced objectives appear to be aimed at youth safety. Third, it may be aimed at boosting Facebook’s advertising sales.

But whatever Facebook’s motives, the company’s announcement clearly means more data for Facebook, and as an information company, it will probably make Facebook more valuable.

By the way, Facebook has made it clear that it only requires birthday information from users who haven’t provided it yet. These users will be repeatedly asked to provide information until they finally agree or are unable to use Instagram. But Facebook also knows that “some people may give us the wrong birthday.” (Surprising!) But that gambit may not work as well as you might think.

From now on, Facebook will use artificial intelligence to estimate how many elderly people are actually based on the content of the post. And so that you don’t think you can still surpass Facebook, “if someone tells us that they are over a certain age, and if our technology tells us that it isn’t. We show them a menu of options to check their age. “

So Big Brother isn’t just looking at you. Now I also count candles for birthday cakes.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

