Google removed over 600,000 content in India in July





New Delhi: Technology giant Google removed more than 600,000 content from its Indian platform in July, according to a company’s monthly compliance report published under India’s new IT rules. The automation tool removed 576,892 contents, and more than 95,680 contents were removed based on user complaints in July.

Most of the reported content was about piracy. According to the company, 94,862 contents have been deleted due to copyright infringement, accounting for 99.1% of the total. The rest are legal requests, trademark protection, court orders, raw sexual content, spoofing, and other legal requests. Interestingly, Google received only two removal requests in July to remove graphic sexual content from India. This is a problem that has plagued platforms around the world.

The 2021 Information Technology (Interim Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Regulations were notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in February this year. These came into force on May 26, and Rule 4 (1) d of the rules “importantly” produce a monthly compliance report showing the amount of complaints the platform receives in a month and the actions the platform takes. It is obligatory for mediators of “social media”.

According to Google’s reports so far, the number of deleted content has increased month-on-month since the company began publishing the report. In response to user reports, Google deleted 83,613 content in June and 71,132 content in May. Automation tools, including artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that detect problematic content, removed 526,866 and 634,357 content, respectively, in two months.

The total number of content removal requests that Google receives from users is also growing at a steady pace. The company received 27,762 deletion requests in April, 34,883 in May, 36,265 in June, and 36,934 in July. Requests to remove content from users are believed to violate local Indian law or your personal rights.

Google isn’t the only one publishing these reports. IT rules specify a social media platform with over 5 million users in India to publish these reports. American social media platforms Facebook and Twitter also publish May and June compliance reports.

