iQmetrix integrates with Google’s Pointy to increase the online presence of local telecom stores | National Business

iQmetrix introduces Google's Pointy. It's a free service that helps retailers stay ahead of the big chain when reaching local customers browsing wireless products online.

IQmetrix, a leading retail management software provider in the telecommunications industry, has been integrated with Pointy from Google. This is a free service that puts local retailers on top of large options when customers are searching for nearby products on Google. Image: iQmetrix

Wireless retail has become a highly competitive area, especially with the rise of large brands, same-day or next-day delivery, and the expansion of online retail. This can make it harder for other wireless retailers to compete, even though they have exactly what nearby shoppers are looking for.

In response, iQmetrix, a leading retail management software provider in the telecommunications industry, has been integrated with Google’s Pointy. This free service prioritizes results from local retailers over large options when customers are searching Google for nearby products.

iQmetrix clients can choose to integrate Pointy from Google into their POS system for free. When the retailer scans your inventory, the item is uploaded to the store’s online catalog and displayed in Google’s business profile.

With Pointy enabled, telecommunications retailers can connect with local shoppers who are browsing their products online without the need for their own e-commerce website.

Pointy has many advantages, including:

People want to prioritize search results from nearby wireless retailers, even on well-known brands and large stores that attract traffic to stores by displaying in-stock items where customers are searching online When and where to find and buy products Provide retailers with data about the products customers are looking for

Ken Konkel, vice president of technology at iQmetrix, says consumers want to help local businesses and most of the time start their buying journey at Google. This is a great way for businesses to promote their inventory and show consumers local options to complete their purchases on the same day.

Pointy is free for iQmetrix customers. The client can contact the iQmetrix team and implement it instead.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrixs Intelligent Retail Management Software is designed to enhance the telecommunications industry. Our software is built around enabling telecommunications retailers to offer strategies that can be purchased anywhere through multi-channel inventory management and digital retail solutions. Make data-driven decisions with powerful reports. Integrate in-store and digital channels for a consistent customer experience in-store, online, and elsewhere. For 20 years, we have helped grow Telecom’s leading brands by providing best-in-class software, services and expertise. Our solution reached $ 15.5 billion in sales last year and is used by 425,000 retail professionals. iQmetrix is ​​a software as a service (SaaS) company with offices in Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit www.iQmetrix.com.

