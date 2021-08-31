58% of Hacker News, Reddit, and tech-savvy audiences block Google Analytics





While there are some privacy concerns about running Google Analytics, there are also concerns about the accuracy of the data. How much data is missing from Google Analytics due to ad blockers and privacy-conscious browsers?

Will Ad Blockers Stop Google Analytics? Statistical comparison of Google Analytics and Plausible Analytics 58% of visitors block Google Analytics 68% of laptop and desktop users block Google Analytics 88% of Firefox users block Google Analytics 82% of Linux users block Google Analytics ad blockers, bots, etc. Are you doing it? Will Ad Blockers Stop Google Analytics?

Some browsers, such as Firefox, Brave and Safari, interfere with Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager tracking. Calls to Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager are also blocked by many ad blockers. This makes site owners wonder if Google Analytics is still useful and if its statistics are accurate.

The level of Google Analytics blocking depends on your industry, your audience, your device, and your individual website. A previous survey found that less than 10% of visitors block Google Analytics on foodie and lifestyle sites, while more than 25% block it on technology-focused sites.

But what about a very tech website with a tech-savvy audience such as hackers and developers? How many visitors are missing from referral sources such as Hacker News and Reddit for sites that use Google Analytics? Let’s check.

Comparison of Google Analytics and Plausible Analytics statistics

I looked at an analysis of sites with over 1,000 votes and over 1,000 comments on Hacker News and Reddit.

We compared the statistics of Plausible Analytics and Google Analytics. Google Analytics was installed using the default method. Plausible was installed using a proxy and got the most accurate data at the block level. Plausible proxies run as first-party connections and are only blocked by visitors who completely block JavaScript. It will not be blocked by your browser or ad blocker.

This is the data from Plausible Analytics for the three days of late August 2021 when the site got a lot of traffic. Plausible allows you to publish and share your dashboard so you can look up these statistics here.

And here is Google Analytics data for the same site and the same period.

We found that 58% of Hacker News readers, Reddit users, and other technicians are blocking Google Analytics. The tech-savvy audience uses far more ad blockers and privacy-friendly browsers than the average web user. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

58% of visitors are blocking Google Analytics

Let’s take a look at the overall traffic volume and the difference between Plausible and Google Analytics. Google Analytics does not show all traffic. Data is missing from 58.67% of all visitors and 58.38% of all page views. Google Analytics underreports its tech-savvy audience by nearly 60%.

Plausible Google Analytics Differences in Metrics Visitors 50,94721,054 58.67% Pageviews 60,731 25,275 58.38%

Now let’s take a look at the segment of users that Google Analytics cannot track accurately.

68% of laptop and desktop users are blocking Google Analytics

At the device level, laptop and desktop users (68.2%) block Google Analytics more often than mobile and tablet users (49.9%).

This makes sense especially when you consider how difficult it is to install an ad blocker on Chrome, the most popular browser on mobile devices.

Plausible Google Analytics Differences on Devices Mobile / Tablet 27,33112,848 49.9% Laptop / Desktop 25,725 8,181 68.2% 88% of Firefox users are blocking Google Analytics

Here we will look at the browsers and which browser users block Google Analytics most often.

Surprisingly, Safari users using Safari Intelligent Tracking Protection (ITP) block Google Analytics only in 41.41% of cases, and 88.28% of Firefox users block it.

Plausible Google Analytics Differences in Browser Chrome 16,405 8,133 50.42% Safari 16,136 9,454 41.41% Firefox 15,192 1,780 88.28% Edge 1,059 301 71.58% 82% of Linux users are blocking Google Analytics

Here we’ll look at the operating system and which OS users block Google Analytics most often. iOS users block Google Analytics the least frequently at 41.5%, with 82.3% of Linux users blocking it.

OS Plausible difference in Google Analytics Mac13,905 5,325 61.7% iOS 13,631 7,978 41.5% Android 10,684 4,914 54% Windows 6,892 1,764 74.4% Linux 5,680 1,006 82.3% Ad blockers, bots, etc.?

Can this difference be caused by something other than an ad blocker? Perhaps Google is ignoring bots and other crawlers? Can you confirm that Plausible is not overreported?

Both Plausible Analytics and Google Analytics automatically exclude bots and crawlers. Both of us are JavaScript-based tools that exclude known non-human traffic by default. You can check this survey between Plausible and the server log to see how many bots Plausible excludes.

Note that it is rare that the data from the two analytics providers are exactly equivalent. Plausible and Google Analytics measure differently and define specific metrics differently. Even without any blockers, it was possible to see slight differences in the data between Plausible and Google Analytics.

Google Analytics uses cookies to track unique visitors. Plausible is a cookie-free tool that tracks unique visitors in different ways.

Plausible does not use long-term identifiers like GDPR-compliant web analytics tools. That is, the same person who visits your site multiple times a day is considered one unique visitor, while the same person who returns a few days later is considered another unique visitor.

Google’s method is not bulletproof, as visitors using incognito mode are new and unique visitors, the same as visitors who block or clear cookies.

For 3 days, this difference will be minimal. The difference can be large over time, especially on sticky sites where the same person returns daily. The top sources of traffic on this site are Hacker News and Reddit, which are notorious for quick bounces and non-returning traffic.

Since Plausible and Google Analytics have different ways of measuring unique visitors, we also looked at total page views. These must be the same, but show almost the same difference as a unique visitor.

Overall, the statistical differences are primarily due to people blocking Google Analytics scripts. Google Analytics is on many block lists, but the Plausible proxy runs as a first-party connection, but it’s not.

