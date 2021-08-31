AVer joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program





AVer education solution fully integrated with Google Cloud and Google Classroom ecosystem

London, August 31, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-AVer Information Inc., a provider of award-winning video collaboration and educational technology solutions, joins the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a build partner today. I announced that I did. As of today, AVer Education Solutions, which includes document cameras, distance learning cameras, and companies that come with software, is integrated with Google Classroom and Google Meet.

Through the AVerTouch Software company, AVer Document Cameras captures live physical curriculum and presents it live through Google Meet or records it in the school’s Google Classroom for students who are absent for review of future lessons. You can upload it.

The AVer distance learning camera also integrates fully and easily with Google Meet, allowing educators to conduct live classroom lessons for students studying remotely. Lesson recording also allows educators to record the entire lesson and upload it to Google Drive and Google Classroom for later viewing and review.

“AVer document cameras and distance learning cameras are always designed to work easily in the Google ecosystem,” said AVer Information, Inc. Said James Salter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at. Evolving current and future education solutions to Google’s standards. “

About AVer Information Inc .:

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of educational technology and video collaboration camera solutions that enhance productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating classroom learning to increasing your company’s competitive advantage, AVer solutions harness the power of technology to help people connect with each other and achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, zoom and Microsoft team-certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading services and support that exceed our customers’ expectations. We are also deeply involved in our community, the environment and adopt a rigorous green process for everything we do. For more information, please visit www.avereurope.com and follow @ AVerInformation.

