Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones improve noise canceling and voice calls are $ 330.





The new Bose Quiet Comfort 45 in white smoke color.

Bose

Bose’s Quiet Comfort 45 headphones, which are rumored to be available soon in July, have been officially announced. According to Bose, the QC 45 improves noise canceling and voice call performance, and adds a transparent mode with multipoint Bluetooth support. This last option allows you to pair your headphones with your PC and smartphone at the same time, making it a more attractive option for those who work remotely. Shipped September 23, it costs $ 330 ($ 320,500 AU) and is now available for pre-order with a color option called Triple Black and White Smoke.

Headphones basically look similar to their popular predecessor, the QuietComfort 35 II, but the biggest design difference is that they use a USB-C port instead of the old Micro-USB standard. (The 338-gram QC45 is only 3 grams heavier than the QC35, so you shouldn’t notice it.) When it comes to audio performance, Bose just tells us that headphones provide “the same high quality audio as the QC35.” I did. The driver hasn’t changed, which means it basically sounds the same as the QC35 II. Once you have the pair in the next few days, you will be able to provide a complete evaluation of your audio.

Bose says that where you see improvement is noise cancellation. There are new electronics packages that enhance the new active noise cancellation system. This makes it possible to more appropriately mute “unnecessary sounds of midrange frequencies” (voice) that are often found in commuter trains, busy office spaces, and cafes.

The QC45 retains the same design as the QC35II, but has been upgraded with USB-C charging.

Bose

Headphones have two modes. Quiet, which activates noise canceling to mute ambient sounds, and Aware, which activates transparency mode that allows you to hear the outside world in a natural way that makes you look like you’re not wearing headphones (Apple AirPods Pro transparency mode). Is the current gold standard because it looks truly transparent and natural).

Bose also advertises that the new QuietComforts are very good at blocking background noise during calls. You can use the earcup buttons on the left to switch modes and mute the microphone during a call.

As more people continue to work from home, more headphones will offer multipoint Bluetooth pairing. This means you can pair your QC45 with two devices, such as your smartphone and PC, at the same time and switch audio as needed. A common use for this is when you are listening to audio on your computer and you receive a call on your mobile phone. When you answer it, the voice automatically switches from your PC to your smartphone so you can join the call immediately.

Folded flat in their case.

Bose

Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels and can be fully charged in 2.5 hours. A 15 minute quick charge gives you 3 hours of battery life. These are solid battery life numbers (the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 has a rated battery life of up to 20 hours). However, the Sony WH-1000XM4- (the largest Bose Challenger on the market) has a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge.

It’s interesting to see how this model compares to the nasty name Noise Canceling Headphones 700, which costs over $ 50 and features a completely different design. When released a little over two years ago, Bose advertised the ability of headphones to reduce background noise during a call. I thought it sounded better than the QC35 II, but I found the QC35 II headphones a bit more comfortable.

Many believed that the release of the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 would move Bose away from the QuietComfort brand. But instead, I came back with QuietComfort Buds first and then QuietComfort 45. Without the NoiseCancellingHeadphones700 update, it can be very difficult for consumers to choose between this new model and that model.

