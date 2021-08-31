Windows 11: What you need to know about beta, release date, new features, etc.





Windows 11 brings a new look and new features to Microsoft’s operating system.

Microsoft

Windows 11 is coming soon. In June, Microsoft announced the “next generation of Windows” at a virtual event. There have been some major changes to the operating system over the years, including the first name change six years later. The announcement came shortly after Microsoft released the latest version of the Windows 10, Windows 10 May 2021 update (also known as version 21H1). The Windows 11 public beta is already available for download and the full release will be available on October 5th.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 11: Top new features in 2021

3:22

Windows 11 includes a number of new features, including the ability to download and run Android apps on your Windows PC, Microsoft Teams updates, the Start menu, and the overall look of your software. These are cleaner, Mac-like designs. (Here’s all the new features in our favorite Windows 11 and how to use them.)

Below are all the details we know about Windows 11, including pricing, compatibility, release date, beta download method, and new features.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

7 new features included in Windows 11

Here are some of the outstanding new features in Windows 11.

A new, more Mac-like interface. Windows 11 features a clean design with rounded corners, pastel shades, a centralized Start menu and taskbar. Integrated Android app. Android apps will be included in Windows 11 and will be available for installation from within the new Microsoft Store via the Amazon Appstore. (There were several ways to access Android apps on Windows 10, such as when using a Samsung Galaxy phone, but this makes them native. Android apps will not be available in the first release of Windows 11 in October. Please note.) Widget. For some time (remember the Windows Vista desktop gadget?), Including the recent Windows 10 update, you’ve been able to access widgets directly from the taskbar, personalize them, and see what you like. Microsoft Teams integration. Teams has been improved and integrated directly into the Windows 11 taskbar for easier access (slightly similar to Apple’s FaceTime). You’ll be able to access Teams from Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS. You can improve your game with Xboxtech. Windows 11 takes advantage of certain features on the Xbox console, such as automatic HDR and Direct Storage, to improve your game on your Windows PC. Desktop support. In Windows 11, you can set up virtual desktops in a MacOS-like way and switch between multiple desktops for personal, work, school, or gaming use. You can also change the wallpaper on each virtual desktop. Easier the transition from monitor to laptop and improve multitasking. The new operating system includes features called snap groups and snap layouts. This is a collection of apps you use at once that appear in the taskbar and can be launched or minimized at the same time to facilitate task switching. You can also easily plug and unplug your monitor without losing the location of open windows.

Microsoft Teams integrates directly into the Windows 11 taskbar, which is centrally located on the display.

When will Microsoft Windows 11 be available for download?

Windows 11 is now available as an initial preview of Windows Insider (the way to download the Windows 11 preview is: According to Microsoft, deployment to all compatible PCs and new PCs will begin on October 5th and will continue until mid-2022.

Currently playing: Watch this: 7 ways to take screenshots on Windows 11

3:54

Is your computer compatible with Windows 11?

There are several ways to check if your Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Download Microsoft’s PC Health Check app (currently if you’re part of the Windows Insider program, or within a few weeks otherwise) and find out if your device is compatible and why if it’s not. You can check the details. .. (Microsoft pulled the app after it was released in June to add information about why the device is incompatible, but returned online in late August.)

You can use another open source app called WhyNotWin11 to check if your device is compatible. In addition, here’s how to check hardware compatibility with Windows 11 without using either tool.

Alternatively, visit Microsoft’s website for a list of requirements. If you purchase a new PC between the present and the general release, that computer will also be eligible for a free upgrade.

Can I download Windows 11 even if my computer is not compatible?

Potentially. Even if your Windows 10 computer doesn’t have some of the requirements to upgrade to Windows 11, you may still be able to manually download an unsupported version of the OS. This process is similar to the number of people who can manually download Windows 10 for free. However, this version may not be subject to updates from Microsoft.

New PCs are eligible for upgrade to Windows 11.

How to download Sarah Tew / CNET Windows 11 once it is generally available?

When Windows 11 becomes generally available, download it in the same way as a new version of Windows. Most users[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows更新]Go to[更新の確認]Click.

If available, you’ll see feature updates to Windows 11.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

Learn more about how to download Windows 11. Even if you haven’t upgraded to Windows 10 yet, you may still be able to download Windows 10 for free. Method is as follows.

Can I download Windows 11 for free?

If you’re already using Windows 10, Windows 11 will appear as a free upgrade for your machine.

For more information, all the features that were needed but not available in Windows 11, the latest Windows 10 May 2021 update, the best Windows 10 hidden features we found, all Windows 10 users need Learn about six simple security changes. make.

Currently playing: Watch this: Microsoft Windows 11 Events: All Features …

10:17

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/windows-11-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-beta-release-date-new-features-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos