Jabra debuts Elite 3, Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro Active earphones from $ 80





Jabra Elite earphones and headphones always used two-digit numbers in their names, but Jabra has been released with the new single-digit Elite 3, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 7 Pro earphones that look different from the Elite 75t and Elite. Become a minimalist. 85t predecessor. The high-end Elite 7 Active ($ 180, 200) and Elite 7 Pro ($ 200, 170) models have the same price tag as the previous Jabra earphones, but the $ 80 (80) Elite 3 is the company’s. This is the first set of. Entry level earphones. It is currently available while both Elite 7 models ship on October 1st.

Let’s take a quick look at all three new Jabra earphones. There will be a full review in the next few days.

Jabra

16% smaller than the Elite 75t, the Elite 7 Pro is Jabra’s finest earphones in a new range, featuring the company’s new MultiSensor Voice technology with bone conduction sensors, four microphones and intelligent algorithms. It offers a new “breakthrough call quality”, ”says Jabra.

These include adjustable active noise canceling, multipoint Bluetooth pairing (to allow you to connect your smartphone to your PC at the same time), Jabra’s Hear Through transparent mode and Bluetooth 5.2. It offers up to 9 hours of playback time at medium volume levels and has noise canceling turned on. In addition, the charging case can be additionally charged nearly 3 times, and the total battery life is estimated to be 35 hours. The charging case has a wireless charging function.

The IP57 rating of the earphones means dustproof and fully waterproof (can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water). If you want to use only a single bud, you can also use either bud individually in mono mode.

Elite 7 Pro will ship on October 1st.

Jabra

It’s basically an upgraded version of the Elite 75t Active, which includes Jabra’s new Shake Grip coating technology, “designed to give you the ultimate fit when you move around and keep you from moving when you sweat.” ..

This model has adjustable active noise canceling, Jabra’s HearThrough transparent mode, four built-in mics for “clear call quality”, and two additional mics for “personalization”.

This model doesn’t have the Elite 7 Pro’s MultiSensor Voice technology, but Jabra offers the same “premium experience” as the Elite 7 Pro with many of the same specifications, including IP57 water resistance and dust resistance, and a noisy 9-hour battery life. It states that. to cancel.

Don’t expect Elite 7 Active to offer the same voice call performance as Elite 7 Pro. However, although it has a bit of grip on the ears, it should provide the same sound and fit. In mono mode, both buds can be used individually.

Elite 7 Active Ship October 1st.

Jabra

The Jabra Elite 3 Headphones are Jabra’s most affordable true wireless earphones to date, with a fairly basic feature set focused on powerful sound and call quality. Jabra states that it has a 6mm driver, 4-microphone calling technology, and Jabra’s Hear Through transparent mode. Qualcomm aptX HD audio is supported on aptX-enabled devices.

Battery life is rated at up to 7 hours on a single charge at medium volume levels, and the case stores 3 more full charges (28 hours total). With an IP55 water resistance rating, it can spray water continuously and is dustproof. Like the other new buds, you can use either bud individually in mono mode.

The Jabra Elite 3 will be available on September 1st in four new color options, including dark gray, navy, lilac and light beige.

Keep in mind that Jabra will also introduce cheaper Elite 2 models in certain countries. There are only two mics instead of four, and the charging case incurs an additional charge of only two instead of three, and neither bud seems to be usable individually. We are waiting for an announcement about the price of that model and will add it as soon as it is available, along with the Australian prices for other buds.

