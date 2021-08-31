T-Mobile Accelerator Launches Autumn Program to Promote Wellness Tech’s 5G Innovation





Bellevue, WA-(BUSINESS WIRE)-5G is driving new innovations that will help us lead a healthier life. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched the T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Technology Program in the fall of 2021. Over the next few months, the following handpicked start-ups will work directly with T-Mobile engineers and business leaders to build the next big thing in 5G technology that promotes wellness and improves quality of life: increase. These participants are building breakthrough innovations in personal health wearables and applications, from smart glasses for the hearing impaired to fitness devices and smart apparel that enhance athletic performance.

Participants in the T-Mobile Accelerator Fall 2021 program are:

formsense (San Diego, CA). Build next-generation wearable technologies to keep people healthy, active, and injured. With unique sensors, on-board artificial intelligence and a ubiquitous connection to the cloud, formsenses machine-washable smart apparel provides the first real-time volume assessment of biomechanics foam to improve performance and prevent injuries. Improve sports, health rehab results and fitness applications. formsense technology is used by more than 25 partners worldwide, including professional sports teams, university research centers, healthcare providers, fitness and apparel brands. (Https://www.formsense.com) OLIVER (Barcelona, ​​Spain). Developer of a football-focused platform designed to prevent injuries. The company’s platform tracks information about kick power, dribble sprints, speed, acceleration, mileage, calories burned, malaise index, total sessions, and enables soccer players to get clear performance statistics. (Https://tryoliver.com) Shotscope (Edinburgh, UK). Leading manufacturers of golf improvement technology offer wearable, global positioning, laser, and shot tracking devices designed to assist decision making and improve golf performance. On average, golfers of all abilities experience a 2.7 shot improvement in less than 25 rounds of golf with a shotscope. (Https://shotscope.com/us) SignGlasses (Orem, Utah). An innovative solution to the communication barriers that hearing-impaired and hearing-impaired people face on a daily basis. SignGlasses gives you immediate access to advanced sign language interpreters live on your smart glasses. (Https://www.signglasses.com) Somatix (New York, NY). A remote patient monitoring platform that utilizes state-of-the-art wearable artificial intelligence. Using patented gesture detection algorithms, Somatixs technology can provide detailed and actionable insights, alerts, and analysis from wearables. This includes fluid intake and dehydration, falls, drug intake, sleep analysis, smoking, activity trends, and risks of activities of daily living. The cloud-based platform consists of Somatix’s own smartbands (which also work with off-the-shelf smartbands and smartwatches), mobile apps (both Android and iOS devices), and cloud-based dashboards for providers. increase. (Https://somatix.com) TRIPP (Los Angeles, CA). A digital wellness platform backed by research for personal transformation. Through the power of XR technology and an immersive experience that harnesses best-in-class content, TRIPP takes you on a journey to connect with yourself, heal, explore insights, relationships, concentration and wonder new possibilities. Will give you. (Https://www.tripp.com)

John Saw, T-Mobile’s Advanced & Emerging Technologies EVP, is increasingly interested in new ways in which technology can improve health, including improved performance in the sports arena and deeper diagnostics to monitor health concerns. It states. “5G is beginning to see a huge number of new devices and services that can give us better insights into our own health and dramatically improve our quality of life.

Companies participating in T-Mobile Accelerator work directly with T-Mobile’s technology and business leaders to build, test, and bring new products and services that unlock the potential of T-Mobile 5G. .. The autumn program will run until early November 2021 and will culminate in a demo day where participants will showcase their achievements.

T-Mobile Accelerator acts as a hub for driving ideas, innovations and actions. Focusing on collaborative experiences for growth, we offer programming and activities throughout the year, including entrepreneurial and technical community involvement, expert speakers, and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 75 start-ups to raise a total of more than $ 96 million and 80% of graduates are still in business.

T-Mobile 5G, a platform for innovation

T-Mobile is the Americas 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G networks. T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people in a geographic area almost twice that of AT & T and four times that of Verizon. With Sprint becoming part of T-Mobile, Un-carrier is expanding its lead, illuminating Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, and bringing 5G faster speeds to more places than anyone else.

Amazing new 5G products and services are being built rapidly and require 5G networks with capacity and wide reach. It was built to support virtually all types of use cases and provide unprecedented reach. It’s called # 5GForAll and only T-Mobile builds it. Building on a supercharged 5G network, T-Mobile is driving 5G innovation and building a 5G ecosystem with many initiatives. Un-carrier supports 5G R & D in collaboration with universities and standards bodies. He runs the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator and works with Georgia Tech and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners. In addition, he runs the T-Mobile Ventures Investment Fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

Follow T-Mobiles’ official Twitter news room @TMobileNews to get the latest corporate news.

Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by an independent third-party umlaut that includes crowdsourced user experience data collected from January to July 2021, more information is available at www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking. / Located in USA. Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards USA: 2021 Opensignal Limited based on the July 2021 5G User Experience Report, an independent analysis of average speed from mobile measurements recorded between March 16th and June 13th, 2021. ..

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is a supercharged Un-carrier in the Americas, with advanced 4G LTE and an innovative national 5G network that provides reliable connectivity for everyone. Provide a talk. T-Mobile’s customers are controversial about the unmatched combination of value and quality, their unwavering obsession with delivering the best possible service experience, and the disruption that creates competition and innovation for wireless and beyond. Benefit from no driving force. Based in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile serves its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

