Few Android users switch to “iPhone 13” for CSAM scanning, no Touch ID





Research shows that Android users are less likely to switch to Apple with the launch of the iPhone 13, and the move from Touch ID and Apple’s CSAM controversy appear to be one of the biggest reasons for not switching ecosystems. is.

According to a survey in early August, 43.7% of iPhone users planned to switch to the inbound iPhone 13. Another survey of Android users shows that few people are ready to switch as part of their next smartphone upgrade.

According to a SellCell survey, only 18.3% of Android users are willing to switch to the iPhone 13 for their next upgrade. The majority of respondents (81.7%) said they were not interested in getting a new iPhone.

A similar survey from 2020 found that nearly 33% of Android users are considering the iPhone 12 for their next upgrade, a step back for the iPhone.

Among those who answered “no” to the switch in the 2021 survey, there was a follow-up question to find out why they didn’t want to switch.

At the top of the list was “lack of fingerprint reader”, which won 31.9% of the votes. Fingerprints are still the main form of biometrics for Android devices, but it’s unclear exactly why Face ID is shunned by voters in favor of deleted Touch ID.

The second and third on the list are that iOS “provides little customization” (16.7%) and “does not support sideloading of apps” (12.8%). Apple has banned the use of third-party launchers and sideloading for security reasons, but will make iOS easier to personalize in the next release.

The claim that “Android phones have better hardware” occupies the fourth place with 12.1%. This is strange given the wealth of reports on the high performance of Apple’s chip design compared to its rivals.

“Child sexual abuse material or CSAM’s intrusive iCloud photo scan” is included in the top half of the list at 10.4%. This option is included in the list because it was falsely said that Apple’s CSAM tools could be caused by public protests based on false information that it erodes privacy and overestimates the functionality of the system. It may correspond to repeated claims. In addition, Google also performs scans — not on the device.

Other complaints include “iPhone is expensive” (4.5%), prefers Google Assistant over Siri despite being accessible on iOS (2.6%), “unsupported or multiple user profiles (1.5%)” “And so on.

In terms of hardware, some users say they “prefer older iPhone models” (3.9%) than they would expect from an “iPhone 13”. The lack of a foldable device is also a problem, but despite occasional problems emerging, only 0.8% of respondents.

Some of the people considering moving to the iPhone are dissatisfied. “Better privacy protection” and “future child safety features” received 11.4% and 0.9% votes, respectively, 4.3% said they would improve the hardware capabilities of the iPhone, and 5.2% said the iPhone price was “more”. It ’s good. ”

At the top of the list are 51.4% of large-scale “longer software support” and 23.8% of “Apple ecosystem integration.” This is probably due to the significant fragmentation of Android device operating system updates and feature adoption, but Apple is working directly with consumers with update releases.

When asked which model they would like to upgrade to, most Android users said they bought the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 39.8%, slightly above the standard model’s 36.1%. In third place, “iPhone 13 Pro” closed the list with 19.5% and “iPhone 13 mini” with 4.6%.

The survey is based on responses from more than 5,000 Android users over the age of 18 based in the United States.

