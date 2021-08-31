Destiny 2 reveals its basic future with the perk of a single new gun





Destiny 2

Bungee

There are a lot of weird stories I might be writing about Destiny 2s Season of the Lost right now, but today I wanted to focus on one perk. What I think represents a dramatic shift in the direction of Destiny’s weapons and elements is what fans have wanted to see for almost the entire life of the game.

The privilege is Headstone. This is a new ability to roll with several Stasis weapons selected as of this season: the new Handcannon Vulpecula, the upcoming Iron Banner Sidearm, Peacebond, and the upcoming Trials Linear Fusion, Reeds Regret. I may have missed some.

Headstones spawn Stasis Crystals with precision kills. It’s big, it can be shattered, and if you’re running the Stasis subclass, it interacts with all other Stasis aspects and fragments. You don’t need to run Stasis to use Headstone weapons, but it works directly with the Stasis subclass’s abilities. Its wild:

Do you know where Im is going with this? Do you know where the bungee is going with this?

I think Bungy is trying to radically change the way basic damage acts on weapons and directly integrates the element types of weapons with future improvements in the light subclass.

Previously, the basic damage type of weapons did almost nothing. You use it to match the shield, you can use it for certain burns. But other than that? There is basically no difference between arc, solar, and void weapons in combat.

With some tweaks that require the use of weapons that match the subclass type to get additional effects, we’ve begun to see the additional movement to the weapon type become important. And the entire Elemental Welmod system is based on it and continues to expand.

But what I’m starting to see right now is the element-specific perks that interact with subclass verbs. In other words, Stasis has a headstone. You can use it to freeze nearby enemies with crystals and crush and kill other enemies. Now, Bungie has introduced the following new element keywords for Void Rework.

Destiny 2

The Bungie Suppression target is knocked out of the active ability and cannot activate the ability / movement mode as long as the suppression persists. Suffering enemy AI combatants cannot shoot weapons. Weakened targets have increased damage and slower movement. Enemy AI combatants fire weapons with reduced accuracy. Volatile targets suffer from unstable void energy and will explode upon additional damage or death. Void Over Shield A protective barrier for void lights that reduces the damage received from combatants. Invisibility You disappear from view and do not appear on enemy radar. You devour the energy of your enemies. Kills bring you back to perfect health, give you grenade energy, and prolong your greed.

These are directly integrated into the subclass redesign, but you can see where this can go. What about the benefits of suppressing the next shot after a kill? What about something that volatilizes the enemy after repeated precision hits? You can understand the idea and extend it to the potential rework of solar and arc, burns, chain lightning, and what it brings. In short, Bungie is finally creating a system that means what the elemental damage type is, and in the process provides an interesting new synergy.

And that’s why I think a single perk is one of the most exciting things to arrive this season, as it means a wider future.

