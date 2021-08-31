MIT and Esme Learning launch two new online courses: Data Strategy, Smart Mobility





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Esmerarning and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) expanded collaboration in online executive education with two new 6-week courses: Data Strategy: For Business and Smart Mobility Utilization of AI: Future transportation technology and sustainable city.

Course participants who pass both courses will receive a certificate issued by the MIT School of Architectural Planning (SA + P).

Beth Porter, co-founder and managing director of Esme Learning, said that over the next 50 years, many areas will undergo major changes and working professionals will need to hone their skills to prepare for future jobs. I am. Esme Learning and MIT have identified mobility and data for two major industries facing rapid growth: Our collaboration makes it easy for professionals working in these industries to improve their skills with the help of industry-leading guest speakers in an immersive learning environment. ”

Esme Learning courses are based on research and applied AI, borrowing principles from cognitive, social sciences, and experiential learning to provide the best professional development, and faculty of several courses at MIT and Esme Learning. Director Alex Sandy Pentland said. MIT is working with Esme Learning to drive innovation in education with the ability to transform the way people learn together online. ”

The university and AI-powered digital learning platform jointly launched its first course, AI Leadership and Leading Health Tech Innovation, in June.

Data Strategy: Leveraging AI for Business

During the pandemic, AI adoption has increased dramatically. In a 2021 KPMG survey of US executives, 85% wanted to accelerate the adoption of AI for their organizations, and 82% agreed that AI was helping their organizations during a pandemic.

AI is especially valuable in the context of data. According to a report from MITTechnologyReviewInsights, 13% of surveyed organizations with successful data strategies also cite AI as a core technology to help democratize data and deliver measurable results across the enterprise. ..

The Data Strategy course provides transformants, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists with a toolkit for building AI and data practices with hard skills to accelerate business performance. Many organizations believe that AI needs to be integrated to automate data and minimize tedious processes, but they don’t understand the strategic opportunities that AI offers.

Unlike other courses that focus solely on AI modeling, this course teaches learners strategies for identifying organizational data that needs to be collected and how to access it. Learners apply AI and data best practices to existing business frameworks. This includes integrating AI into your own organization.

The course’s instructor is Professor Alex Sandpentland, a pioneering AI researcher named by Forbes as one of the seven most powerful data scientists in the world. Pentland also teaches AI leadership from MIT. Hundreds of companies are leveraging his ideas and research to support the productivity of their organizations.

Smart Mobility: Transportation Technology and the Future of Sustainable Cities

In recent years, there has been increasing interest in the future of smart mobility that goes beyond traditional transportation. While many may still be looking at industries that are closely related to roads and automobiles, urban mobility offers enormous new opportunities related to the future of commerce and work. In fact, the global shared mobility market is projected to reach $ 238 billion by 2026. This is an increase of more than 200% from the estimated $ 99 billion in 2019.

The mobility sector is evolving rapidly, creating a myriad of new business opportunities. Those wishing to participate in the emerging mobility economy need to change their mindset from traditional transportation models. The Smart Mobility course takes a weekly, case-based approach that focuses on a single big idea to develop business leaders with a design, policy and technology foundation. Instructors go beyond learner consultants, entrepreneurs, regulatory agencies, and industry basics to explore the impact of AI on the private and public mobility sectors, social forces affecting smart cities, and new mobility opportunities. Guide those who are interested in understanding how to identify.

Course faculty includes Professor Jinhua Zhao, who directs MIT’s JTL Urban Mobility Lab and Transit Lab. Professor Zhao leads long-term research collaboration with major transportation authorities and operators around the world, including London, Chicago, Hong Kong and Singapore. Ernie Hudson, an urban mobility researcher at the Urban Mobility Lab, has joined Professor Zhao as a faculty director. Professor Pentland also teaches learners how smart mobility organizations can leverage data and build trust networks for success.

Course using Esme Learning

Both courses, created by Esme Learning in collaboration with MIT faculty and staff, feature high-quality video instruction by acclaimed MIT faculty and staff. Interactive and timely media such as podcasts and articles. Interrelated formative assessments that test knowledge retention.

Esme Learning courses are carefully crafted using learning design principles that emphasize measurement and feedback. Learners have many opportunities to quickly apply their knowledge of the course through live simulations and small group exercises that emulate work scenarios. Esme Learnings AI coach leverages 15 years of cognitive science research to intelligently analyze small group peer interactions and offer individualized feedback for each learner for productive and rewarding group collaboration. To secure.

About Esme Learning

Esme Learning is transforming the future of digital learning through AI. The Esme Learning course leverages over 15 years of cognitive science research in group collaboration and provides an immersive executive education experience at some of the world’s top universities. Each course blends high-quality video, live simulation, interactive media, and small group exercises with the best learning design principles that contribute to Esme Learnings’ industry-leading 97% course pass rate. Executives will acquire soft and hard skills to advance their careers under the guidance of leading frontier celebrities and professionals in frontier areas such as fintech, cybersecurity, AI leadership and health ventures. With the support of Adit Ventures, Esme Learning is the next step in education. For more information, please visit http://esmelearning.com.

About MIT School of Architecture + Planning

The MIT Faculty of Architectural Planning (SA + P) believes that the most difficult problems for humankind and their solutions exist in the space between humans and the environment. Since its inception in 1868 as the Faculty of Architecture, MIT SA + P has encouraged the exploration of human landscapes as a means of achieving a better future. These online short courses reflect their goals, including interdisciplinary exploration and a willingness to make meaningful progress at the heart of MIT’s spirit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005226/en/MIT-and-Esme-Learning-Launch-Two-New-Online-Courses-in-Data-Strategy-Smart-Mobility The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos