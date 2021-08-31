Spotify officially releases Blend, allowing friends to create playlists together to suit their musical tastes – TechCrunch





Spotify is officially rolling out a shared playlist feature called Blend to global users today with a few changes. Earlier this summer, Spotify first put a new shared playlist experience into beta testing. This feature, which allows two people to combine their favorite songs into one shared playlist, uses the same music mixing technology that enhances other multiple playlists such as Spotify’s Family Mix and Duo Mix. However, Blend also allows all Spotify users, including both free and paid subscribers, to integrate their music preferences.

According to Spotify, this feature has been further developed since the beta release.

Now the user creating the Blend (also known as a shared playlist) will get what is called a “taste match score”. This shows how similar or different your listening preferences are when compared to your friends. After the blend is created for the first time, this taste match score is shown as a percentage and is accompanied by text that tells the user which songs put them together.

Blends also features new cover art to make it easier for users to find playlists.

Premium subscribers also have additional benefits. In my version of Blend, listeners can see which of the user’s preferences contributed to each song in the playlist.

According to Spotify, during Blend’s testing, Olivia Rodrigo became the top streamed artist on the Blend playlist, followed by Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X and others.

This feature isn’t just about providing Spotify with fun additions. This is also a user acquisition strategy. Free users can create or join Blend, so this feature is a great way to get someone to join Spotify for the first time, even if you’re not currently paying for music or have a rival service. But when they enter the Spotify app, they may decide to stay.

Blend was announced in June with a new in-app experience called Only You that focuses on your favorite music and how to listen. It’s like an intermediate version of Spotify’s popular yearly retrospective Spotify Wrapped. Like Only You, Blend includes support for social sharing. Users will be able to share Blend’s “data story” across social channels. This is a screen that pops up immediately after the blend is created, but you can always access it from within the blend playlist itself.

Released at a fairly steady pace, Spotify’s bigger message with these features is to tell users and competitors alike that they’re even more advanced when it comes to personalization technology. Rivals are now fooling Spotify playlist ideas, whether it’s Only You, commuter playlists, or gym playlists, a new mix based on artist and genre. Companies tend to release new ones soon, even if it’s a collection of. And decades.

You can access Blend from the MadeforYou hub on Spotify’s mobile app. To get started[ブレンドの作成],[招待]Click to select friends to join the blend. If your friends approve, Spotify will create a cover art and track list to show you your taste match score. next,[このストーリーを共有]You can click to post your data story to a social network.

Blend is available today for all users around the world. Large deployments can take some time and are not immediately visible. Please check again later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/31/spotify-officially-launches-blend-allowing-friends-to-match-their-musical-tastes-and-make-playlists-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos