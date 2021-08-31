New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Release Surprise





The iPhone 13 leak has already told us about Apple’s most exciting upgrade (and the biggest disappointment), but new information reveals another upgrade before its release-and that’s a big surprise. ..

Rendering of Apple’s iPhone 13 range based on multiple leaks

The news is divided into two parts from the two most influential Apple insiders. Acclaimed Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has revealed that the iPhone 13 series will feature a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg confirmed this, but added an important warning.

Kuos’s revelation comes from his discovery that Apple uses a customized version of the Qualcomm X60 modem. This has already been confirmed on the iPhone 13 series, thanks to court documents signed by both companies. According to Kuo, it is this customization that allows the X60 modem to communicate directly with the satellite and receive signals when the satellite is in an uncovered area of ​​the cell tower.

Kuo explains that LEO satellite communications will eventually be a major focus for Apple, with plans to integrate it with future Apple AR headsets, Apple Cars and smart home accessories.

Gurman later confirmed this information, but stated that it had two important limitations. First, it can only be used when sending an urgent message via the Messages app. These messages are displayed as gray bubbles and have the ability to report major incidents such as plane crashes and ship sinkings. Second, Gurman states that features are unlikely to be ready at launch, as they are likely to be available in 2022.

Despite these restrictions, this is still exciting news. The Apple Watch has received a lot of praise for the life-saving interventions it took on behalf of its owner, and the iPhone 13 appears to be set to follow in its footsteps. It’s a great source of valuable features, key differentiators, and positive media coverage.

It is also a big surprise that this will appear soon after its release. I’ve known for a long time about Apple’s biggest iPhone 13 upgrade. Super large new camera, bigger battery, faster charging, next generation WiFi, and smaller notch. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max buyers also have global 5G millimeter-wave support, a 120Hz ProMotion display, and (potentially) double storage.

That said, emergency satellite communications can become breathtaking and show a major (and welcome) shift from rivals to adopt the same technology. As the iPhone 13’s release date approaches, for many users, this may justify the extent of the last-minute price increase.

