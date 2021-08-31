Data that Apple and Google collect about you





Both Apple and Google collect data about you, including those you probably aren’t aware of. Here’s what you need to know to understand this:

Your iPhone and Android devices are constantly collecting data about your activity. Some of them are obvious, such as location data if you choose to use Google Maps or Apple Apps.

Some are unclear, such as the telemetry data sent by iOS and Android often cannot be turned off.

Therefore, some can opt out, but it’s not always easy. And it’s not always clear what is shared and how it is shared.

According to a study by Douglas J. Reese of the Department of Computer Science and Statistics, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, “Google collects about 20 times more mobile phone data than Apple.”

Studies show that when the iPhone and Google Pixel smartphones are idle, the Pixel sends about 1MB of data to Google every 12 hours, while the iPhone sends 52KB to Apple.

According to research, “both iOS and Google Android send telemetry, even though the user has explicitly opted out of this.”

“The big question for me is what information is contained in the large amount of telemetry that Google collects,” Leith told FOX Business by email.

“Aside from that telemetry, based on my measurements, Google and Apple collect almost the same kind of data. I found it surprising because I thought Apple would collect less data.” Said Reese.

FOX Business has contacted Google and Apple about this investigation.

One of the most important lessons for users is to stay alert about how businesses use their data.

Google plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome, and Apple has introduced enhanced consent and transparency requirements in iOS, but that’s not all, said computer security firm Avast’s best. Privacy Officer Shane McNamie told FOX Business.

“Yes, [while] It’s good that the amount of excessive data sharing is suppressed. This is only part of the battle for excessive data collection and a break from the problematic targeted advertising model, “says McNamie.

The best way to understand how Apple and Google process data is to dive into your Google and Apple account and device settings.

Once inside, it doesn’t take long to see what data is being collected and how to turn it off if that option is available.

Go to your Google account (https://myaccount.google.com/).

Click or tap Privacy & Personalization (or Data & Privacy on some devices).

Then go to What you can create and do and click Go to Google Dashboard.

The dashboard has a large amount of data, settings, and help about the service.

You can also download a copy of the data from there.

Another option is to go to Google Privacy Check. This shows the main privacy settings that are turned on. You have the option to turn them off.

Google provides a common example of enabling or disabling the data sharing feature in your Google user settings.

“If you have location history and frequent ski resorts enabled on a regular basis, watching videos on YouTube may later show ads for ski equipment. Google tells users who choose to opt in. In contrast, we also use location history in an anonymized aggregation method so that advertisers can measure how often online advertising campaigns help drive traffic to physical stores and facilities. We do not share any other identification information with advertisers. “

Even on Android smartphones such as Google Pixel, users[プライバシー]You can fine-tune the settings of. There, you can opt out of services such as “Ad Personalization,” “Web and App Activity,” and “Location History.”

Go to your Apple account (appleid.apple.com) and[データとプライバシー]Scroll to. next,[データとプライバシーの管理]Tap or click.

You will see options such as Request a copy of the data and Modify the data.

However, be careful. When you request a copy of your data, it becomes a dense document that you can’t easily get through.

One of the best ways to control the data Apple uses is to enter the “Privacy” settings on your iPhone or other Apple devices.

There, you can turn off “Location Services” and “Tracking” in the app.

or,[設定]You can turn off tracking by tapping the app directly with. For example, in the Safari browser, you have the option to turn off tracking and block cookies.

The above guidelines are just the beginning, but they are steps that every consumer should take.

“It’s true that Google is often portrayed as a data-collecting boogie man, and Apple is often portrayed as a knight of privacy in sparkling armor, but it’s worth looking more critically at both data-collecting practices. “Avast McNamie said.

