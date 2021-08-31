Alluxio was praised for cloud and data innovation





San Mateo, CA, August 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Alluxio, developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI / ML workloads, today announced many new industries in the first half of 2021. Announced that we have added praise for. .Alluxio brings data closer to AI and machine learning computing frameworks in any cloud, cluster, region, cloud, or country, and provides memory-speed data access to files and objects.

Recent awards include:

CRN, 2021 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies in Cloud 100-From Startups to Some of the Industry’s Most Established Software Vendors, Alluxio is one of the Top 20 Coolest Companies Driving Cloud Software Evolution It is recognized as one. CRN, Coolest Data 2021 Big Data 100 CRN Management and Integration Software Company Big Data 100 contains an overview of vendors that solution providers need to know in the area of ​​big data management and data integration software. Alluxio is listed as one of the coolest companies. DBTA1002021: The Most Important Data Company DBTA 100 introduces future-proof companies that are improving and extending existing technologies and processes to help their customers use their data more effectively. Alluxio is on the list of this most important company. InsideBIGDATA, IMPACT 50 List (Q1 2021, Q2, Q3 2021) Data industry. Listed companies have proven relevant in ways that influence them through cutting-edge products and services. Intellyx, 2021 Digital Innovator Award-Intellyx is Intellyxs’ rigorous briefing selection process. We have awarded this award to all vendors who have passed and successfully briefed. Alluxio was one of the first winners.

More data is generated daily and stored in data silos, and more people and teams need to access that data. Haoyuan Li, founder and CEO of Alluxio, states that the data platform is highly fragmented due to the increasing complexity of various AI and ML workloads. Computing frameworks for advanced analytics are distributed across data centers, regions, and clouds, reducing business agility and driving innovation. The Alluxios Data Orchestration platform reduces this complexity, provides efficient data access and management, and is an environment-agnostic, multi-cloud solution for customers, industry-leading publications, and analysts alike. I am proud to be recognized.

About Alluxio Alluxio is the creator of open source data orchestration software for hybrid cloud environments. Alluxio provides memory-speed data access by coordinating data analysis in the cloud across clusters, regions, and countries and data close to AI / ML applications. Intelligent data tiering and data management provide consistently high performance to customers in the financial services, high-tech, retail, telecommunications and pharmaceutical industries. Alluxio is currently used in production by 7 of the top 10 Internet companies. Ventures supported by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Ventures. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeleys AMP Lab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, please contact info @ alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

