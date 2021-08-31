Google Releases New AI Photo Upscaling Technology





Michael Zhang writes via PetaPixel: In a post titled “High-fidelity image generation using a diffusion model” published on the Google AI blog (and discovered by DPR), Google researchers on the company’s brain team made a new break at image supermarkets. Sharing about thru-resolution. […] The first approach is called SR3, or super-resolution with repeated purification. The technical description is as follows: “SR3 is a super-resolution diffusion model that takes a low-resolution image as input and builds the corresponding high-resolution image from pure noise,” Google writes. “The model is trained in an image corruption process where noise is gradually added to the high resolution image until only pure noise remains.” “Next, starting with pure noise, of the input low resolution image. You will learn to reverse this process by gradually removing noise to reach the target distribution through guidance. ”SR3 has been found to work well for portrait and natural image upscaling. increase. When used to magnify the face eight times, the “confusion rate” is close to 50%, but the existing method only raises it to 34%, indicating that the results are actually realistic.

When Google saw how effective SR3 was in photo upscaling, it took it one step further with a second approach called the CDM, a class-conditional diffusion model. “CDM is a class-conditional diffusion model trained with ImageNet data to generate high-resolution natural images,” Google wrote. “ImageNet is a difficult high-entropy dataset, so we built the CDM as a cascade of multiple diffusion models. This cascading approach chains multiple generative models with multiple spatial resolutions. One diffusion model is low. Generates data at resolution and then at low resolution. A series of SR3 super-resolution diffusion models that gradually increase the resolution of the generated image to the highest resolution. ”“ Diffusion model with SR3 and CDM. Has pushed its performance to the forefront with super-resolution and class-conditional ImageNet generative benchmarks, “Google researchers write. “We are excited to be able to further test the limits of diffusion models for a variety of generational modeling problems.”

