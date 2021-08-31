CarMax Opens Plano Innovation Center, Employing 300 to Expand Business in Northern Texas





CarMax, the country’s largest used car retailer, has opened an innovation center in Plano and employs 300 people to support its expansion in the Dallas region.

The Innovation Center is scheduled to open on the Granite Park office campus by mid-September. The company plans to have as many as 200 hybrid or remotework software engineers, architects and analysts in the office. According to the company, some of these hires may work at CarMax headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

According to CarMax Chief Information Technology Officer Shamim Mohammad, the new Plano technology hub will be the largest company outside of its Virginia headquarters.

CarMax is undergoing a digital transformation to make it more technology-centric, Mohammad said. That included hiring talent and hiring roles that could support business growth.

According to Mohammad, we continue to grow and are recognized by many in the industry as a highly innovative technology organization by many universities and research institutes. This was great for me to observe … the evolution of our company from a physical store based company to an omnichannel digital technology company.

Onsite employees focus on improving the customer experience by leveraging software development, machine learning and data science. Mohammad expects the Plano office to expand as the company grows and adds more employees in the future.

In addition to the Technology Center, CarMax will strengthen its automotive wholesale business by opening a new 11-acre facility in Hutchins, southeast of Dallas. The company is concentrating car auctions at Hutchins’ facility, which can store up to 3,000 cars, and plans to start holding virtual auctions by October. CarMax will hire 25 employees to support the new auction center.

The company has also expanded its customer care team and hired 75 remote workers in Dallas to contribute to telephone and online customer support.

CarMax opened its first retail store in Dallas in 1997 and currently employs approximately 900 people in seven stores in northern Texas.The company has 220 offices and 27,000 employees nationwide.

The expansion of used car retailers is due to pandemic and supply chain problems that have limited dealer inventory and soared used car prices. CarMax reported revenue of $ 7.7 billion over the three months to May 31, an increase of 138% over the year-ago quarter.

CarMax has been competing with other used car retailers like Carvana for a limited inventory of used cars. The company has purchased 163,000 cars through its instant online rating tool and said it is currently the largest online buyer of used cars.

