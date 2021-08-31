Polaroid Now + Review | PCMag





Polaroid follows last year’s Now instant camera with a Bluetooth connectivity model and is called Now + ($ 149.99). Now + includes features that artistic photographers will love, such as app-based manual controls and a set of creative filters, for an additional $ 50. Polaroid has also gone beyond basic color and black and white options to create interesting filmstock, adding to the appeal of ready-to-use photographers working with instant media. It’s a more niche choice for artists, and it’s more expensive to buy and feed than the editor’s choice winner, the Fujifilm Instax SQ1. But if you’re in that niche, you’re happy to know that Now + is true to the Polaroid name.

Three-color retro looks

Now + uses the same film pack as vintage cameras from the 1980s. Therefore, its form factor is not too far away. The system used to expose and eject the film determines the general shape and size of the camera. Polaroid designers also incorporate old-fashioned aesthetic clues. Now + is available in black or white, each with the iconic Polaroid Rainbow Stripe logo.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

I received the third color option, blue gray. It is sold directly from the Polaroid site. There is no bold rainbow and it is a little more modest. The shutter button pops out visually. The shiny red luster stands out against the matte blue body.

The camera is light and a bit bulky, but it’s about 3.7 x 4.2 x 5.6 inches (HWD). It’s all made of plastic, so it’s not surprising that it doesn’t weigh. The film is loaded to the front and the lens is placed directly above. The flash and shutter releases are on the left, and the optical viewfinder and plus button are on the opposite side.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Polaroid skips putting a selfie mirror on the camera. This is what you see at other moments, such as the little Polaroid Go. It’s not a big deal. If you want to frame your self-portrait, just center the lens in your direction. The 35mm angle of view is ideal for a single selfie. If you want to take a picture with your friends, get closer and have a long-armed person bring your camera.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

The power button is on the back and has an LED indicator that shows how many photos are left in the film pack. There is also a button to turn the flash on or off. The battery is built-in. It charges through the same type of micro USB port used by many smartphones and other portable devices. A USB cable is included.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

It also gets a set of filters. They slide into the lens — you don’t have to screw in the threads like you would with an interchangeable lens camera. Yellow, green, and blue color filters are available to help you darken or lighten different parts of your photo when working with black-and-white film, or add creative color casts to your color shots. ..

Color film with red spot filter (Photo: Jim Fisher)

There is also a red filter with a clear center. I tried with color film to add a red vignette to the image. There is also a starburst filter. This makes the highlights pop with a star effect and makes the overall focus of the portrait a little softer. Includes a zippered soft pouch to hold them all and a slip-on lens cap.

Polaroid app

Now + includes a standard tripod socket. This is something that not all instant cameras have. Long exposure photography, light painting and studio work will be a little more practical.

Polaroid Now + App

The Polaroid app is a free download for Android and iOS devices. I tried the latter. You don’t have to mess with your Wi-Fi settings because you’re using a quick Bluetooth connection. The app splits its functionality into pages and you can move tabs by simply swiping.

The app acts as a basic remote shutter release and also supports double exposure, aperture priority, long exposure, and full manual control. Includes a light painting setting that allows you to turn on the camera’s flashlight with the shutter open and draw with light. There is also a portrait assistant. This is a useful tool to bring the camera close enough to the subject to take pictures with a blurred background.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Using the app is completely optional. The camera works fine without the app. But adding it to your cell phone library opens the door to creative paths not available with pure autofocus instant cameras.

I-Type and 600 film support

Now + supports two types of instant film packs, I-Type and 600. The cartridge and film materials are the same, but the I-Type is on average a few dollars cheaper. This is because the I-Type film does not contain a battery. Since the introduction of the Impossible I-1, Polaroid cameras have their own built-in battery.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

This is the largest consumer instant film available for purchase today. The 3.1-inch square format easily surpasses Fujifilm’s 2.4-inch instant camera Cheki Square format. However, there is a charge. An 8-shot pack of I-Type Polaroid film costs $ 16, while a 20-pack of Instax Square costs $ 20.

Polaroid constantly offers color and black-and-white films, circulating special edition inventories inside and outside the catalog. I shot a pack of Duochrome Black & Blue Edition ($ 19.99), but now Black & Yellow Duochrome is also available. Other special run films change the shape and finish of the frame. You can get a shot of a standard square with a round frame or a more flashy border.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Duochrome film is based on Polaroid’s black and white chemistry. Dark black and light white (or blue or yellow when using the duochrome root) show a strong contrast. It develops rapidly, finishes completely in about 10 minutes, and does not require any special attention to protect it from light when the image appears.

Color film is a little difficult to use. It takes more time to fully develop, about 15 minutes. For best results, you should block from light for the first few minutes. Now + contains a long “frog tongue”, a sheet of opaque black film that covers the photo as it is ejected.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Still, for best results, you need to spend some time between photos to hide the image in the dark throughout the development. I keep an empty film box in my camera bag for the job.

The color shots clearly have a vintage look. The colors aren’t as saturated as you might think, and lack the vibrant punch found in Fujifilm’s color Instax films. The colors of Polaroid are reminiscent of negative films from the 1980s, but the colors taken with Instax Cheki film are close to positive slides.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

The appearance of color shots also depends on the temperature. The image shows a green change in winter weather and a yellow-red tint on very hot days.

One for the art school crowd

Picking up Polaroid has some real retro charm. Gen-X and Millennials grew up with OneStep cameras, and many precious memories are stored on a square film with a white frame.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Polaroid Now + creates a nostalgic feel and includes some additional features not available in the base version of the $ 99 Now. I think it’s worth the extra cost. Enjoy more creative control with manual exposure, tripod sockets, and more reliable autofocus for over $ 50.

This is an instant film format recommended for photographers who are serious about crafting. The large 3.1-inch image size and access to special edition filmstock are valuable, and this is a modern camera you can get if you’re willing to pay.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Cameras using the Fujifilm Instax Square are the most obvious rivals. Fujifilm’s film format is small, but it gives you more consistent, realistic color and black and white options. The funky and foldable Lomo’Instant Square is the shutter bug, and the fully automatic Instax Square SQ1 is recommended for snap shooters looking for a fun and easy-to-use instant camera.

