5G Connected Future Incubator Program takes innovation to the next level





Atlanta-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Technology startups are 5G Connected Futures to build and test 5G use cases in areas such as self-driving cars, robotics, industrial drones, mixed reality training, and entertainment. You can now apply to participate in the incubator program. , Telemedicine, personal health and fitness wearables, etc.

Launched earlier this year by T-Mobile Accelerator, Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, and Georgia Institute of Technology, the 5G Connected Future program is managed by the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC). Located at the Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners 500 acres of Smart City Technology Park. This is a living lab with T-Mobile 5G where more than 8,000 people live or work. Curiosity Lab features a 25,000-square-foot innovation center and a 3-mile self-driving car test track. T-Mobile has rolled out extended 5G and ultra-capacity 5G networks throughout the park, allowing developers to build solutions in real-world environments.

5G Connected Future Vertical is ATDC’s fourth type, following other targeted programs in health, retail, and financial technologies. Prior to the launch of 5G incubators, ATDC only served Georgia-based companies. Now, with this external funding from T-Mobile Accelerator and Curiosity Lab, ATDC will be able to support the development of startups in 5G connectivity spaces around the world.

Betsy Plattenburg, Executive Director of Curiosity Lab, said Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab will soon host more companies testing the next generation of 5G innovation as the application opens. No one knows which industry will be on track with 5G, but the coaching, mentoring, and growth that each incubator participant receives will allow many to successfully complete the program and move the intelligent mobility and smart city industry. It can be confusing.

Newly hired industry veteran Robert Bob Siegel acts as a 5G program that will lead to future catalysts. Siegel has come to ATDC with 25 years of mobility experience, including senior positions at Accenture and Verizon Telematics. He leverages his extensive network to discover startups that are likely to benefit from this program. In this new position, Siegel will lead the recruitment of startups working on 5G technology and drive growth within the incubator. He is based in the Curiosity Labs Innovation Center.

ATDC Director John Avery says that innovation doesn’t happen in a vacuum, so entrepreneurs and start-ups need the knowledge and resources provided by partnerships like us. With technology support and coaching from business leaders from T-Mobile, Georgia Tech, and Curiosity Lab, and Bob joining the team, 5G incubator startups can turn their ideas into scalable companies with functional 5G technology. I can do it.

Click here to sign up for a 5G incubator.

About T-Mobile Accelerator

T-Mobile Accelerator acts as a hub for driving ideas, innovations and actions. Focusing on collaborative experiences for growth, we offer programming and activities throughout the year, including entrepreneurial and technical community involvement, expert speakers, and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 75 start-ups that have raised a total of over $ 96 million since participating in the program. In addition, 80% of alumni companies are still in business.

About Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Institute of Technology, is a top 10 public research university that develops leaders who advance technology and improve human condition. The Institute offers degrees in Business, Computing, Design, Engineering, Liberal Arts, and Science. Approximately 40,000 students from 50 states and 149 countries study through Atlanta’s main campus, France and China campuses, and distance learning and online learning. As a leading technical college, Georgia Institute of Technology is the driving force behind Georgia’s, southeastern, and national economic development, conducting more than $ 1 billion annually in research for government, industry, and society.

About Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC)

The Georgia Institute of Technology’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) is a technology startup incubator in Georgia. ATDC’s mission was founded in 1980 by the annually funded Georgian Parliament to work with Georgian entrepreneurs to help learn, launch, expand and succeed in viable disruptive technology companies. is. ATDC has grown into one of the longest-running and most successful university-related incubators in the United States since its inception. The graduate start-up has raised $ 3 billion in investment funding and generated more than $ 12 billion in revenue in the state. Georgia. For more information, please visit atdc.org.

About Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled self-driving car and smart city living lab located in Peachtree Corners, a northern suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. The centerpiece of the lab is a 3-mile test and demo track that provides a hands-on environment for exploring new technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber, and a 25,000-square-foot innovation center. Additional information can be found at curiositylabptc.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005154/en/5G-Connected-Future-Incubator-Program-Takes-Innovation-to-the-Next-Level The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos