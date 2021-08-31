Cybercrime is not left behind by innovation





Name the industry at the top of the game. An industry that attracts young talent, is familiar with social issues such as politics and health, and captures trends such as subscription models, mobile banking and cryptocurrencies. Maybe you’re thinking of an ultra-modern tech startup that knows exactly how to use marketing, digital banking, IT, or data to reach your goals. There is only one problem. Keiron Holyome, vice president of EMEA for BlackBerry, said that a huge number of these organizations use bank statements, health records and personal information to radar to benefit themselves in the world of cybercrime. We are working under.

Forget the stock market. Cybercrime is a technology industry that we really have to put on radar if we want to protect valuable data.

Deny that cybercrime is an ultra-modern industry like fintech and ultra-fast delivery apps, unless you want to jeopardize national security and attract people who hold infrastructure as a ransom. can not. A wide range of new attack methods and research into their advanced capabilities show that the underground industry is growing exponentially in scale and sophistication.

Like many destructive industries, it is home to the most intelligent technicians on the planet, striking over and over again. A good example: The group behind the large SolarWinds attack is still large and is currently targeting NGOs. In a world full of connected endpoint technology, both modern technology companies and cybercriminals have the tools and capabilities they need to drive their goals. These two industries are growing side by side, thanks to a common obsession with the value of data.

Which latest technology is deployed to us?

The ability of cybercriminals to leverage the latest consumer trends and understand innovative technologies shows that they are leveraging familiar technologies in a corrupt way. When BlackBerry researchers scrutinized, their worrisome findings prove that organizations need to invest in stronger defenses to stop the dark side of the tech boom.

Social media

Companies know the power of social media, and so do the BAHAMUT threat groups. With targets such as Indian, Emirates and Saudi Arabian NGOs, government leaders and industry insiders, BAHAMUT goes beyond many similar groups by understanding the targets and paying attention to the details. This is made possible by techniques such as manipulating victims through social media, fake news sites, and real newscaster personas. We also use fake apps that are readily available in the Android and Google Play stores to seduce victims.

These shiny façades provide nothing through dangerous-looking links or suspicious lines of code. This group uses phishing and threatening personal email messages, including shocking demonstrations of how well they know the victim’s life by gaining the trust of those who visit fake sites. Line up the victims. And, like any other modern and influential company, it’s highly adaptable, quickly changing tactics to correct mistakes and allowing them to remain hidden in a clear view.

Next Generation Ransomware

Services are sweeping the business scene as organizations package their expertise and products to provide easy solutions to those who do not have the time or resources to complete their tasks. Ransomware-as-a-service is exactly the same and is already used as a threat in cases such as Mountlocker. Attack Vector has new features that you can sell to anyone who wants to carry out an attack. Worryingly, this diversifies the pool of people with the ability to attack and makes ransomware available to everyone.

In addition, the way ransomware attackers operate has been modernized to take advantage of fear. Attackers no longer demand prompt payment in return for System Restore. They know that reputation is far more valuable. One of the most worrisome examples is the October 2020 Vastaamo ransomware attack. Cyber-attackers kept records of ransom treatment and threatened to reveal the personal conversations of individual patients unless paid in Bitcoin. These state-of-the-art attack methods only damage your business and endanger your long-term mental health.

Weaponized deepfake

Many reports say that the future of communication is video and audio based. The techniques used by threat actors are similar. One of the first cases of deepfake weaponization at work was discovered in 2020 when senior officials were tricked into sending money after receiving a call from a fraudster who used deepfake to impersonate the CEO’s voice. it was done. While remote connectivity during a pandemic has skyrocketed in popularity with such technologies, GIFs, Photoshop, and face swaps continue to plague the general public.

The majority of cyberattacks continue to involve ransomware, hacking, and phishing (the latter with pandemic-based psychological tricks to get readers to open messages), but threat attackers are deepfake. We may look to increase weaponization. Video conferencing and remote connectivity will become more widely used in the new work world.

If the attack technology is very advanced, how can you prevent them?

From the technology deployed, it is clear that cybercrime is a professional industry, a market for selling malware to those who have in-depth knowledge of today’s latest technology and need it. As technology evolves globally, it will continue to grow stronger. The only way to thwart advanced technologies is to deploy the latest cybersecurity innovations and continuously adapt them to address new threats.

Prevention is far superior to cure, so strong perimeter defense should be the first port of call for all businesses. Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving rapidly, responding quickly, and getting tired of fighting threats to provide expert backup to hard-working but chronically understaffed cybersecurity teams. No solution. Today’s intelligent technologies that leverage AI, machine learning, and automation can make the ultra-fast and smart decisions needed to manage the significant year-over-year increase in the amount and sophistication of cyberattacks. ..

Cyber ​​security teams and their corresponding intelligent technologies need to work together seamlessly to provide the highest levels of security and control, without leaving a twist on the organization’s armor. Through the ability to analyze and define risk, make big data-based decisions, and dynamically apply a set of zero trust policy controls, we ensure that the latest malware technologies deployed by cybercriminals are a true match. I guarantee.

