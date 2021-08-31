“Silicon Valley of Energy”: Ofgem Opens 450m Clean Technology Innovation Fund





The UK can establish itself as the “Silicon Valley of Energy” as Ofgem announces the launch of a major new £ 450m fund designed to support the development of innovative new energy network technologies. I hope.

Regulators said the new Strategic Innovation Fund, which operates in partnership with a government-sponsored Innovate UK agency, has officially launched today as part of its latest RII02 price control regime.

The first £ 450m will be available over the next five years and Ofgem will book an option to increase funding if innovators submit a particularly strong plan.

The fund “helps to promote big ideas to accelerate the transition to a emission-free energy system and at the same time position the UK as a global leader in energy innovation,” Watchdog said.

Applicants to the fund are asked to explain how they are addressing the four strategic challenges facing energy networks in tackling decarbonization. Data and digitization; heat; and transportation.

According to Ofgem, successful projects could include initiatives to support the accelerated deployment of heat pumps and electric vehicles, enhance energy storage capacity across the grid, and expand the use of flexible grid services. I have.

“The UK is a world leader in decarbonization of energy systems, playing a key role in innovators moving forward while ensuring that consumers receive clean and affordable energy,” he said. Sir Caranan, the Minister, said. “The Strategic Innovation Fund makes the best projects and grants available to the most talented people to reduce carbon emissions and enable invoice payers to see the benefits of being environmentally friendly. increase.”

His comments were repeated by Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem. He said the new funding will play an important role in supporting the transition of the UK economy to net zero emissions.

“Innovation is more needed than ever to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach net zero,” he said. “The Strategic Innovation Fund means cutting-edge ideas and new technologies will enable us to find more environmentally friendly travel options and help the UK heat and power the UK at a lower cost. UK Energy Infrastructure , Play a vital role in reducing net zero greenhouse gas emissions, and this fund helps ensure that our energy system is ready to do so. increase.”

Advocates of smart and flexible grids will maintain the reliability of the grid and keep costs down as the grid becomes increasingly dependent on renewable energy, so the energy sector is digitizing and innovating new technologies. I’ve long insisted that I need to hire. As a result, many of the innovative clean technology companies that are committed to helping optimize low-carbon energy systems are investing. However, experts have repeatedly warned that increased funding and regulatory reforms are needed to enable the grid to accommodate the widespread deployment of renewable energy, heat pumps, and electric vehicles.

UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffiths said the new funding from Ofgem and the broad shift to clean grid technology provided great opportunities for UK companies. “British companies have repeatedly proved that our country is home to the talents, innovators and destroyers of the world’s leading entrepreneurs,” he said. “As we approach the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, the Strategic Innovation Fund is an example of how companies can provide solutions to clean energy and tackle climate change.”

In response to this news, Guy Newey of Energy Systems Catapult welcomed the new funding, but the success of the program was in the ability to encourage various operators across the energy industry to work together on big technologies. The challenges facing the sector, which he emphasized are at stake. “Money for network innovation [this] Scale has been around for years, “he said.

The news was also welcomed by Dunclark, Head of Innovation for the Energy Networks Association. “Energy networks unleash Net Zero, helping customers connect low-carbon technologies and solutions to prepare for the transition from natural gas to the future of hydrogen. We are the most flexible and innovative energy network in the world. Ofgem’s £ 450m Strategic Innovation Fund will help keep the UK at the forefront of global competition for Net Zero. “

Want to know more about how flexible grid technology is helping to accelerate the transition to Net Zero? Sign up for next week’s free Business Green webinar in collaboration with the Energy Networks Association.

