Biggest Retail Technology Last Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Mller, a German drugstore chain, has expanded its partnership with RELEX Solutions to include the replenishment of four distribution centers in Germany, Switzerland, Hungary and Spain.

This transaction also covers a smooth delivery flow for receiving goods, thereby increasing product availability, especially during high volume seasons.

Mller had already used RELEX for both forecasting and replenishing stores in 879 stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia and Spain.

Amazon has partnered with Affirm to offer the option to purchase for the first time on an e-commerce site and pay later.

It is currently available to certain Amazon customers in the United States and is expected to be widely deployed in the coming months. This partnership allows people to split purchases over $ 50 into smaller monthly installments.

Retailers have announced plans to open four new sorting centers in the Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Lawrenceville and Georgia markets this fall.

You can free up space and time in your retail store by removing the sorting process from your back room or store and moving it to a dedicated facility.

Leveraging Grand Junction and Deribu technology, the center receives deliveries from stores and categorizes them for delivery partners such as Shipts.

US startup Lolli has announced a partnership with ticket marketplace StubHub.

This allows people to earn up to 6% Bitcoin on tickets for sporting events, theaters, concerts and more.

StubHub has joined more than 1,000 other retailers offering Bitcoin rewards on Lolli, including Microsoft, Sephora, Kroger and Best Buy.

Urban Outfitters plans to launch a second-hand marketplace.

Built in-house, Nuury Thrift will be available as an iPhone app later this year.

It will be a sister platform to Urban Outfitters subscription rental program NuulyRent, allowing customers to sell and buy items of any brand, not just their own.

Walmart has launched Walmart GoLocal, a white label service that uses its logistics network to deliver products to other retailers.

John Furner, President and CEO of Wal-Mart US, works with service providers where companies understand the needs of merchants in an era when customers expect speed and reliability. That is more important than ever.

We have spent years building and expanding commerce capabilities that support a network of more than 4,700 stores. We look forward to helping other companies access the same reliability, quality and low cost services.

Studio Moderna, an omni-channel retailer of home and wellness brands throughout Central and Eastern Europe, has chosen Shippeo to enhance its customers’ new parcel tracking and tracking capabilities.

Millbry Hill, an independent UK country store, used Brightpearl to automate post-purchase operations.

After running in 150 days, we now have access to a retail operations platform that can be immediately integrated with Shopify Plus.

Very Group, the operator of online retailers Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, delivers the next day of customer orders from 7 pm to 10 pm thanks to Skygate’s automated technology at the East Midlands fulfillment center. It was extended to.

Skygates’ automatic sorting, selection, picking, and single-order or multi-order packaging technology allows orders to be shipped within 30 minutes. In contrast, Verys’ previous fulfillment center took about four hours.

Selecta Group, a self-service retailer that provides coffee and convenience food solutions at work and in public, has announced a cashless payment partnership with Fiserv.

The deployment of the latter ONE Selecta technology solution began this summer with the goal of supporting payments via global and local card schemes and mobile apps at the point of sale.

Selecta also appreciates mobile payment apps, including access to loyalty programs.

Perfect Corp, the developer of the YouCam Makeup app. Is affiliated with Avon Mxico.

Avon is an early adopter of Perfect Corps AI and AR technology in its digital shopping experience, offering virtual fitting and shade matching for the selection of Avon PowerStay products across foundation, eye makeup and lip categories. We also offer technique hair. Color collection.

This service is available to more than 400,000 Avon representatives across Mexico’s territory.

