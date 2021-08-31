Target deserves relocation of new sorting center — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to former Amazon executive and supply chain consultant Britain Rudd, Target has not received enough credit for the move.

According to a LinkedIn post, removing parcel sorting from the back room of the store will significantly reduce fulfillment and last mile delivery costs and move the process to a dedicated facility.

The software bundles outbound deliveries to the same vehicle as much as possible to maximize order density and increase the capacity available on each delivery vehicle.

The weakness of most last mile delivery programs is that they take advantage of the one-to-one ratio foolishly. One order is processed and immediately assigned to the delivery driver for delivery and back to receive another order. One driver, one delivery, Ladd writes.

A better option is to take advantage of the one-to-many ratio and consolidate orders to maximize density and capacity utilization. For example, when an order is processed, the software identifies the orders that are in close proximity to each other.

The order is then put together and assigned to the driver. The driver maximizes the space available in the vehicle and delivers as many packages as possible to as many customers as possible. This is the most efficient model.

Target has an advantage when it comes to actual delivery of packages because it can take advantage of Shipt’s vehicles and drivers.

I think Shipt will become an integral part of the process, the size of Shipt will increase, and the value to Target will increase. (My concern is that Shipt’s management doesn’t know how to grow Shipt’s non-targeted business. Shipt should now be over $ 30 billion, but they aren’t nearby yet).

He adds: Once Target completes the sorting center business model, it will sell fulfillment services to other retailers. We also expect Target to launch Target Fulfillment Services and more. Due to the impeccable reputation of the targets, I am confident they will succeed.

Ladd believes Target needs to accelerate the use of microfulfillment centers within distribution centers as a way to bypass stores.

For example, reduce in-store inventory of the best-selling items ordered online and sold in stores, instead of AutoStore or another vendor such as Attabotics, Addverb, Alert Innovation, Berkshire Gray, Exotec, Geek +. Bring inventory into the MFC. Here it is automatically executed, batched and assigned to the Shipt driver.

Using MFC with additional automation such as AMR and AGV eliminates most of the manual fulfillment process, further reducing costs. This move will also accelerate Target’s ability to offer micro-fulfillment as a solution to retailers and other businesses.

