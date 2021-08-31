Samsung adds new folding capabilities to older Z Fold and Z Flip phones with One UI 3.1.1





Samsung’s new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones add many clever new features designed for foldable phones as part of the One UI 3.1.1 update, but the Fold 2, Z Flip, or original If you already own a Galaxy Fold, you can still get some new additions without having to fire for a new phone.

A new drag-and-split feature is available on all five collapsible models. This feature allows you to tap and drag a link to open it side by side with the original web page or message.

Samsung’s larger Fold model also has an adjustable app window for multitasking mode, which allows you to adjust the height and width of individual apps when multiple apps are open at the same time. Older models also have an auto-rotating app feature, custom aspect ratios, and a newly added split view for messaging apps.

Finally, in both Z Fold 2 and earlier Z Flips, Samsung has added an option to force the app to use Flex mode. In this mode, the video content is placed in half of the collapsed display and the playback control is placed in the other.

Samsung has previously worked to keep the old folds in place while deploying new software features on new devices. When we released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, we provided the same updates as the original Fold, adding some new features introduced in the second generation foldable. It proves how new foldable fields are in general. Samsung is still looking for the best way to use these new form factors, but it doesn’t leave early adopters behind.

The One UI 3.1.1 update will be available to Fold 2 and Z Flip owners starting today, but the original Galaxy Fold will get the update in about a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/31/22650344/samsung-foldable-z-fold-flip-phones-features-one-ui-3-1-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos