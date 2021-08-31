Arknights Rainbow Six Siege Crossover is Too Difficult





Illustration: Yostar

I’m not a big fan of slugs in the first place, but those who attended the Rainbow Six event turn me into a joker.

Originium Dust, a crossover event between the mobile games Arknights and Rainbow Six Siege, ends in a day, but hasn’t cleared the main quest line yet. Arknights was accustomed to struggling with the main story quests as it could become a notorious real-time strategy game. But I didn’t expect mobile developers to push the most difficult levels to promotion crossover events.

Overall, the collaboration is surprisingly good. Arknights is a mobile tower defense game with gacha elements. Consider Plants vs. Zombies. However, Botanical is a beautifully designed anime character that sports futuristic street fashion and super-powerful enemy rebels fighting by military means. Rainbow Six Siege, on the other hand, is a first-person shooter where players take measures against terrorism.

So while Rainbow Six’s realistic visual style may look a bit awkward next to Arknights’ colorful design, their story is enough to make the Siege operator feel like a natural participant in the event. similar.

As soon as we started the crossover event, we were introduced to Rainbow Six operators such as Ash, Tachanka, Blitz and Frost. Although they were implemented in the game as playable operators, their design was significantly muted compared to most Arknights fashionable casts. In this Chinese mobile game, most of the cast speak Japanese, but Rainbow Six operators can only speak in English. Despite differences in aesthetics, origins, and genres, Arknights was able to seamlessly integrate Rainbow Six characters into existing games by making Arknights feel like gameplay. .. Siege characters are permanent operators that remain useful even after the event is over.

As a result, the final main level of the event was so frustrating that it was very difficult. Arknights events typically have two stages, a main level and a bonus level. Failure to complete this stage will keep me out of half the event’s rewards. But I’m here and suffering helplessly from the waves of the original tumor. Two of these slug-like creatures appear after each enemy is killed, and bosses at this level spawn them on a regular basis. They are incredibly annoying in tower defense games like Arknights. It doesn’t matter what the powerful character on your side is, even if you can’t prevent all the enemies from sneaking through the player’s defenses.

YouTuber cleared this event with a less rare character, so I made it possible with my own eyes. However, this level still requires a great deal of micromanagement. If even one tumor slug slips through the defense, the coveted one cannot be completely cleared. In addition to the invincible stage of the boss and its regular map-wide attacks.

Prolific Arknights strategist KyoStin V officially said this was my most hated stage. He is not the only one. Some redditors failed to complete the stage completely. Also, a player who manages a complete clear note that autoplay, which uses game AI to duplicate the same choices and farm additional resources, often fails. The fact that doing the same does not guarantee success makes breaking a level feel more like luck than a wise tactical decision.

Screenshot: Yostar / Kotaku

Many successful players have mentioned bringing in Surtr, Arknights’ most powerful guard operator. However, Surtr is a very rare 6-star character, so this strategy is not always possible in gacha games. Players can borrow characters from their friends, but it needs to know other players who are just as unlikely to get a rare character. And none of my friends have Surtr at her maximum level.

Originium Dust is a well-implemented collaboration. It’s a shame what happened when the developers of Arknights decided to design one of the most difficult levels of the game as a whole.

