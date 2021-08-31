Production of the new Apple Watch is reportedly facing a delay due to its design.





Blue Apple Watch Series 6

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday that Apple has postponed production due to challenges in manufacturing a new Apple Watch model.

According to the report, after launching small-scale production, the company faced disappointing quality in the finished assembly. People who spoke to Nikkei attributed the delay in production to new complex designs such as new blood pressure sensors and water resistance.

Apple typically releases new Apple Watch and iPhone models in September or October, but hasn’t announced this year’s release event yet. Apple hasn’t announced the number of Apple Watches sold, which is the largest component of Apple’s wearables division, reporting $ 30.62 billion in sales in 2020.

The report ensures that Apple will launch a large production line prior to its fall release, keeping product release plans secret, while supplying enough new gadgets to meet Apple’s incredible post-launch demand. At times, it highlights the engineering challenges Apple faces each year.

The Nikkei report does not indicate that Apple may postpone the launch of the new Apple Watch, but said it could affect Apple’s plans after the new watch is announced.

Apple has a rigorous prototype production system that continually builds a large number of unreleased products to solve assembly problems months before new products are launched. After Apple designs a new product, the engineer will jump to a contract factory in Asia to solve manufacturing problems and enable millions of devices to be manufactured in a short period of time while adhering to the company’s quality standards.

In the past, Apple has faced production issues affecting its fall launch, but the company usually doesn’t comment on its business.

Two iPhone 12 models were released in October and two other models in November during a pandemic that shook a trip to Asia last year. Both are weeks behind Apple’s regular schedule. In 2017, Apple released a major redesign of the iPhone called iPhone X. This was missing weeks after its November release, after a manufacturing issue with a facial recognition camera called Face ID was reported.

Apple stocks were flat during the trading on Tuesday. Apple Watch parts suppliers were mixed. Qualcomm, which sells cellular modems to Apple, grew by less than 1%.

Apple declined to comment.

