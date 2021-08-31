NBA 2K22 Gameplay Details – PlayStation.Blog





Hello, PlayStation Nation! It’s time to unpack all the exciting gameplay enhancements and new features that will be featured in NBA 2K22.

There was an ambitious feature list that I would like to work on this year. Fast-paced gameplay, tighter and more responsive movements, skill-based attacks, and major player builder changes. We have worked hard to provide the same quality gameplay upgrades on both PS5 and PS4. So no matter what version you run this year, you’ll get a whole new experience.

defense

The main goal of the defense was to provide gamers with tools that could actually change the outcome of the game on the floor and edges. If you were a good border defender you expected well, you wanted to be able to tighten the dribbler and force the pass. If you are a rim protector, we wanted to give you the ability to freely send weak shot attempts.

The shot contest and block system has been completely rebuilt to create some new snatch blocks and volleyball spikes that have never been seen before. The rewrite of the shot contest has removed the ghost contest that many have complained about. This year, if it’s misaligned or if you don’t touch the shooter’s face, it’s an easy bucket to attack. On the other hand, a shooter that is properly crowded in a good contest will bring lots of bricks and airballs as needed.

Next-generation defense to play video

Body uprides and bumps are far more rewarding for floor defenders. Especially for those who are using the PS5 DualSense wireless controller, thanks to tactile feedback. Shifts, launches, stops and cuts all feel very tight, and PS5 players have significantly less slide on both ends of the floor as a result of improved foot planting.

Defense also focused heavily on the forefront of next-generation AI. The new on-ball defensive positioning logic allows the defender to increase positioning consistency regardless of distance from the basket. This made it possible to enhance general defensive positioning as well as improve motion. This means that PS5 players will feel more defensive pressure on the ball than last year’s game.

dribble

This year’s goal was to combine basic size-ups with signature size-ups to give each player a unique feel and rhythm as they grow, while giving gamers complete control over how the series is played. The speed stick introduced in PS5 last year is also back. Therefore, flicking the stick quickly will result in faster dribbling, and slower flicking will result in rhythmic dribbling. Choose from approximately 50 unique signature size-up packages and 32 unique dribble sequences. Find the one that suits the rhythm you want to play. From movements to new moves and combos, it’s the same for PS5 and PS4!

Post play

Now a little treat for the bigs. We spent a lot of time upgrading postplay with lots of new content, including new moves and new weapons for the move back to basketball. As with face-up ball handling, many of the new moves are cancellations and cancellations. For example, rotate the pro stick to start post-spin and immediately move the left stick in the opposite direction to spin back. There is also a new R2 fake that keeps you engaged in the post, allowing you to chain multiple fake without breaking them apart.

photograph

Many changes have been made to the shooting in NBA 2K22. There is a new shot meter with a dynamically resizing make-up window. This window expands when you take high quality shots in a good shooter, but shrinks when you’re in a fierce battle, shooting in a low-rated shooter, or feeling tired. Shot IQ is the main focus of this year’s shooting success. Teams that take smart shots with an open look will be far more successful than teams that force bad shots. Weve has thoroughly tested new shooting mechanisms in focus groups for players of all skill levels. I believe this is the best shooting I’ve ever felt in the NBA 2K.

Finish

We’ve revamped the NBA 2K22’s blocking system and added tools to the rim protector to achieve greater rim stops. What’s more, PS5 has added a timing meter to both Alley-oop and aggressive skill dunk attempts. When the alley pass is in the air, you will need to press the shot button at just the right time to finish the oops. Also, on the dunk side, holding down the sprint and pulling the prostick straight down will trigger an aggressive skill dunk.

Builds, badges, and acquisitions

NBA 2K21 has debuted a new player builder on PS5. This allows you to set the attribute cap in any way that you think is appropriate. This year, the system has significantly increased the amount of badge points available, making it easier to identify the available badges, the cost of each tier, and the attribute thresholds needed to reach each tier. Made many adjustments to.

There is also a new My PLAYER upgrade for PS5 called Takeover Parks. These are modifiers that can be unlocked and equipped to enhance your existing hijacking capabilities! I won’t put it on the list because I want to be a surprise, but it’s a great upgrade to a takeover system that adds a layer of depth and strategy to the way you compete online.

From the beginning, our goal was to create fun and competitive gameplay for everyone. The community’s passion for 2K drives us, and many of our features come directly from you. So have a great time at NBA 2K22, and we can’t wait to read your feedback, watch your video / stream, and shape the best basketball game on the planet with you. not! Tip off on September 10th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.playstation.com/2021/08/31/nba-2k22-gameplay-deep-dive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos