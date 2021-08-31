The latest patch of Cyberpunk 2077 launches CDPR Puddlegate Uproar





Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3, advertised as another round of bug fixes and performance improvements, provided players with new outfits and cars. However, some players soon noticed other changes. The puddle was getting smaller and smaller, and in the meantime it looked far away. The road was smooth and had little reflection. In general, sci-fi world-wide games seemed less wet than they used to be, and players wanted to know why.

CD Projekt Red released patch 1.3 on August 18th, and almost instantly, reports of something in progress began to appear in the game’s subreddit. They looked too flat. It’s too dry. Updates include fixing an issue where Monowire could slightly dislocate a man’s arm and clip his clothes, from general quality of life improvements such as cheaper skill respecifications. It contained a long list of changes. However, no particular mention was made of the wet surface of the game. Was this Marvel Spider-Man puddle gate again?

Is there any wet street impact in patch 1.3? Read one post on subreddit. Previously, they were very mirror-like (which was a bit artificial but impressive). Now there are only small puddle. Others were similarly confused. I’ve been driving for about an hour and just looking at how the lights work, I’m feeling the noticeable reduction, especially the enthusiastic puddle detective.

Some players zeroed in 2 seconds at the beginning of a brief comparison trailer for the updated CDPR shared on YouTube. Their detailed reading focuses on timestamps from 0:03 to 0:05, with Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.23 making Vs cars shine more. The 1.23 car is much wet, the 1.3 car looks like a satin or matte finish, and one fan wrote that it was disassembled. This change seems to be happening everywhere, not just in vehicles.

Some players reported that this new look improved the frame rate and suspected that it was intentionally visually downgraded to improve performance. Others argued how the changes were made entirely and whether they affected all reflective surfaces in the game or just the highways. Some have wondered if the surface itself, which was previously permanently smooth in the game, was due to an unintended bug.

Maybe it was a specific issue with Screen Space Reflection (SSR)? A popular mod for Cyberpunk 2077 since the beginning of the year has been trying to fix its grainy SSR feature, and in patch 1.3 CDPR has addressed it with its own official fix. The reflective effect of screen space has been improved, the graininess on the console has been reduced, and the quality of the visual settings on the PC has been reduced. Please read the patch notes.

However, as the post-comparison comparison shows, this has not improved and CDPR is paying attention. A studio spokesman told Kotaku that he was aware of the issue, although no specific cause or extent of its impact has been identified for the reduced reflection on wet surfaces.I checked and confirmed [wetness] They will be back in a future update, written by email. The mystery has been solved. Some kind.

Players have a sixth sense to find the most arbitrary aspects of the game and focus and analyze it with a laser-thin internet scalpel. They did it in Spider-Man’s puddle when the game scene, completed three years ago, was postponed from the flashy E3 trailer. Insomniac Games later added a puddle sticker to the game’s photo mode as a loving middle finger to those stinking people.

It’s not new to CDPR either. Even before people dismembered Cyberpunk 2077, even though The Witcher 3 was one of the definitive games of the PS4 / Xbox One era when it was visually downgraded from the first trailer. The fans were crossing their arms. Often, these instincts lead to storms that fuel dislikes. However, as in this case, players may question their perception of the game being heavily repaired in front of them. At least now they know it’s not just in their heads.

