Windows 11 gets the release date.Surprisingly soon





Starting October 5, the company will launch a “gradual and measured” approach to free upgrades. In this approach, the new device takes precedence over the old one. Microsoft had previously stated that it plans to release Windows 11 next year.

All eligible users will receive a free upgrade by mid-2022.

The new software features visual improvements, Microsoft Teams integration, and a new Microsoft Store, among other changes announced in June.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes Windows 11 makes is in the center of the taskbar[スタート]Menu and new[スタート]It is a button. The menu opens a window with a fixed app, recently opened “recommended” documents, and a search bar.

Microsoft (MSFT) Teams will also integrate directly into Windows 11 with its own icon on the taskbar. For gamers, the new operating system brings an “auto HDR” feature that automatically improves the color and lighting of the game display. This is the first technology introduced in Microsoft’s Xbox console.

According to CCS Insight, Windows 11 was launched six years after Microsoft last overhauled its operating system on Windows 10, with major upgrades currently taking place on approximately 1.3 billion devices worldwide. Compared to the major changes from Windows 8 to Windows 10, Windows 11 is not a “revolutionary step,” said CCS CEO Geoff Blaver.

“Windows 11 is an iterative release,” Blaver said. “Microsoft is adjusting the user experience, engagement, and areas that can move the needle to the ever-expanding reach of Office 365 apps.”

–CNN Business’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

