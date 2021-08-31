The first gameplay look of Dead Space Remake was shared by EA Motive





Now, the announcement of the new Dead Space was not a hallucination of internal organs shared among us who had long wanted such a resurrection. Electronic Arts unveiled a very early footage of the next action horror game on today’s live stream on the EA Motives Twitch channel.

Organized by senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola, this stream talked about the next remake very early on. So if you were hoping that the gameplay would be revealed, you wouldn’t get it. If you wanted a trailer for another movie, you didn’t get it either. In about 40 minutes, the duo wondered how the studio was approaching a complete remake of their beloved game.

Dead Space, which is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, currently has no release date. It’s rare and very cool to see developers show off footage of triple A games far from their release. Usually, these behind-the-scenes showcases only take place, such as during a GDC lecture. By courtesy of GameSpot, the archived version of the stream is shown below.

The upcoming dead space is not a traditional reboot, in case you miss it. Its a complete remake, as the developers clearly note. EA Motive also accessed the original files of the game, including the development assets of the Ishimura Planet Cracker Ship, where many of the first games take place.

One of the things that matters to us … it’s not one, Campos-Oriola said. It’s really about improving many different elements to create that original yet new experience.

Ducharme wants to make sure it’s true to the original.

One of the Helps: Gunner Wright, who spoke out the original protagonist Isaac Clark, will remake the character again. EA Motive also demonstrated the limb cut-off feature that has long been a feature of the series. Most of Dead Space sees you fighting Necromorph, a space zombie with a giant sickle in its arm. Clarks weapons can be fired with a vertical or horizontal beam. Before the Necromorph attacked you, you had to switch angles on the fly and cut off the Necromorph’s limbs.

Starting today, very early on, the next Dead Space is very similar to the first Dead Space, except for the visuals that deserve the next generation console.

Dead Space was a series of third-person action horror games with cold bones and rattling teeth. At the start of the first game released in 2008, Clarks girlfriend Nicole Brennan kept the radio silence for a while, so he set out to find her. Eventually, her ship was attacked by a space zombie with a giant sickle for weapons. husband.

As Isaac [in the story] youre is looking for Nicole, but not so much in the game, Campos-Oriola said during today’s stream. That is what we want to improve.

In line with EA’s obligations in recent years, DICE’s powerful Frostbite engine will be incorporated. In addition to this, unleashed releases from older hardware allow for technical magic that goes far beyond what the original can offer.

Read more: All major games will only be released on next-generation consoles

The ultra-fast SSDs in modern systems allow for very fast loading and unloading, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola said in an EA blog post. Our intention is to provide a completely uninterrupted experience. From the start screen to the end credits, continuous shooting is performed without interruption.

Last but not least, if you’re worried, the new Dead Space doesn’t have microtransactions, as revealed in today’s stream.

EA officially shut down its original developer, Visceral Games, in 2017. It is reportedly working on Star Wars games at the time, effectively crushing the future of Dead Space. But mega-publishers have taken advantage of nostalgia in recent years with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and the recently studded Skate series of new games that have been on the ice for over a decade. It’s no wonder that Dead Space, a successful franchise by all means, is back out of the dead. You may have to wait a little longer.

