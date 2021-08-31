Ted Lasso may have shown the iPhone 13 without a notch, but probably not





In this Ted Lasso scene, you can see Rebecca’s mother using an iPhone that appears to have a notched display.

Apple TV Plus

iPhone fans are ready to believe in Ted Lasso. While warm-hearted American coaches can’t bring British football club AFC Richmond to glory, the latest episode of the popular Apple TV Plus series may have glimpsed the iPhone 13. To be a notchless iPhone, it’s likely a fleeting CGI flaw in post production.

In two scenes, Ted Lasso Episode 6 and The Signal, there is a suspicion of a notched iPhone 13. In both scenes, the phone (belonging to a different character) appears to be running iOS, but there is no notch on the display.

It’s fun to speculate that Apple might try to slip the next iPhone into one of the most popular series, but there are plenty of notched iPhones in episodes 6 and the previous episodes of Ted Lasso. More likely, enthusiastic iPhone fans discovered a CGI flaw when the display was superimposed to the device in post production.

Notch returns in this shot where Rebecca exchanges a frivolous message with a mysterious man in a fictional dating app.

Apple TV Plus

Apple plans to announce the iPhone 13 lineup in September. Earlier rumors suggest that the expected iPhone 13 has a smaller notch, but you can’t get rid of it all together.

See if the notched iPhone will reappear in Episode 7 of Ted Lasso, which will be released on Apple TV Plus on Friday.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

