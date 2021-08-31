Windows 11 Launches October 5th – TechCrunch





Microsoft offered a wide range of holiday 2021 release dates when it announced Windows 11 in June. Of course, it didn’t specify exactly which holiday. Perhaps the company was aiming for World Teacher’s Day, a late Sukkah festival, or a very early Halloween. After strongly suggesting a late October release a few months ago (some refer to the 20th), the company announced this morning that the operating system will arrive on October 5th.

The date is definitely early in Microsoft’s release window. The first major release after 2015 will be offered as a free upgrade to users with qualified PCs running Windows 10. On October 5th, the first system with Windows 11 preloaded will be available.

Frederic created the first preview build when it became available through the Windows Insider Dev Channel. He said at the time that this was arguably more than a twice-yearly Windows 10 update with only minor UI changes.

Indeed, the company properly provides 11-point blog posts highlighting the major changes that will arrive in the October update. The first (and most immediately obvious) is the one that has existed since its first preview build. The operating system design has been updated to make the whole look cleaner.

This includes new snap layouts, groups, and desktops designed to provide a more organized approach to multitasking. The online services of many companies are deeply integrated into the OS. Microsoft 365[スタート]Built into the menu, it provides access to recently viewed files for more cross-platform integration. Meanwhile, the team has been added to the taskbar (Microsoft really wants to use Teams). There are also widgets that give you quick access to information such as news, weather, sports and stocks.

There are various accessibility updates. In a long post from July, Microsoft emphasized these updates, stating that accessible technology is a fundamental component that can unleash opportunities in every part of society. A more accessible Windows experience has the power to address disability inequality and increase education and employment opportunities for people with disabilities around the world.

The Microsoft Store has also upgraded its design and promised to give independent developers more access to create new tools for the operating system. The new version of Windows continues to focus on desktop games with features such as DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and Auto HDR.

There was some confusion about what exactly this meant for unsupported machines these days, and, frankly, which machines are considered supported. Earlier this week, it was reported that if you manually installed a new operating system, systems that did not meet Microsoft’s parameters would not get Windows Update. This is clearly a big issue given that the utility provides security patches and other updates.

The free upgrade to Windows 11 will start on October 5, and will be measured in stages with a focus on quality, the company wrote in a post this morning. Following a lot of learning from Windows 10, I would like to make sure that it offers the best possible experience. That is, the new eligible device will be offered the upgrade first. Upgrades are then gradually rolled out to devices on the market based on an intelligence model that takes into account hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, device age, and other factors that affect the upgrade experience. increase.

According to the company, all certified machines will be offered upgrades by some point in mid-2022. For non-upgraded systems, Microsoft states that it will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.

