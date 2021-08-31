Leak reveals big Raiden general spoilers





The presence of Shadow Warriors in Genshin Impact may bring ominous news to anime-inspired action-adventure games, but an interesting leaked term is a new light in the backstory of the main characters. Guess.

The version 2.1 update is almost here, and some spoilers are out there, both minor and important, thanks to some leaks from data mining. One of them has to do with the fact that the lightning leader, General Raiden, was once a shadow warrior. What does this word mean? More importantly, what does that mean in the context of Genshin Impact?

What does Kagemusha mean?

Political decoy is a Japanese word that literally translates into something like Shadow Warrior, but more generally it refers to a political decoy. The term became widespread during the Warring States period from 1467 to 1615. During this period, political turmoil and civil war were widespread among the various clans, and it was more or less the peak of samurai culture. (If gamers want a more historical context, this is about 200 years after the era presented in the Ghost of Tsushima.)

Raiden Shogun is Genshin Impacts resident kagermusha

More simply, the daimyo (or Japanese feudal lord) will recruit and impersonate look-alikes as a means of self-defense. That way, the daimyo is safe, but the decoy is not, in the event of some sort of assassination attempt. Recall that in Star Wars Phantom Menace, Padmé Amidala was essentially pretending to be her own shadow warrior. Her queen’s outfit was clearly inspired by the Japanese geisha style, making her creative choices even more interesting. Like Star Wars before that, Genshin Impact borrows a lot from Japanese culture.

Notably, Kagemusha was also the title of the 1980 movie by Akira Kurosawa, who hired lower-class criminals to impersonate a dying daimyo in order to discourage the attacks of rival lords. So, Genshin Impact seems to riff the same dynamics as some of its characters.

What does Kagemusha mean in Genshin Impact?

What is the story behind General Raiden? miHoYo

The latest area of ​​Genshin Impact is lightning. This is clearly inspired by Japanese culture and was added to the game in the version 2.0 update. The version 2.1 update also focuses on the region and its inhabitants. Data mining of audio files posted on Twitter and Reddit in late August notes the fact that General Raiden, an electro character added to the game in 2.1, was once a shadow warrior.

Did Ai once be a shadow warrior (a political decoy in nature, like a movie) and meet a god (literally no one knows) at a supper for the gods? Here’s a summary of one of the clips. The real name of General Raiden is Ai, Baal’s vessel, Inazumas Electro Archon.

One of the phonetic conversions available on the Genshin Impact Wiki mentions this term when talking about Morax, the god of covenants. Is called. So he made his choice. But I don’t think his story is over yet.

Similarly, some of Venti’s dialogue also mentions the history of General Raiden. I remember when she was a shadow warrior trying to perfect her marshal skills.

There is a theory that General Raiden is a fake Archon, so she may have been the shadow warrior of the former leader of Inazumas, but now she is the shadow warrior of someone else’s real Archon. If so, that means a pretty exciting twist is available for the Genshin Impacts 2.1 update.

Genshin Impact version 2.1 will be released around 6 pm Eastern Standard Time on August 31, 2021.

