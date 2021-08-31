The best guns lost and the fate of perks 2 seasons





Screenshot: Bungie

Despite my skepticism after Destiny 2’s Season 15 finally arrived and was released last week, I couldn’t put it down. The lost season may not be as important as the annual expansion, but there are still some major fluctuations. Destiny 2 has more interesting loot than ever, thanks to several different changes being made at the same time. It’s approaching the fifth year.

These changes include Bungie rebuilding the loot pools of The Dreaming City and Moon to include a wider range of reward rolls, adding Trials of the Nine weapons to the Prophecy dungeon rotation, and the major scale of the season. Includes a lot of buffs to add to the patch and what to extend It can be done at a higher level of play. Hand cannons, scout rifles, fusion rifles, and machine guns are all a bit more powerful, and fan favorites like the VexMythoclast exotic have finally improved to the point where they’re worth it.

The Season of the Lost also opens up new possibilities for Stasis subclass builds, and also comes with a fair amount of new weapons overall, including a new set of Stasis-based primary weapons that come with some fun and novel new perks. I have. Whether you play Destiny 2 every night or just occasionally touch it, I’ve created the following list for everyone to enjoy. I will update it if I have a chance to try the ritual playlist. An iron banner weapon that has not been tested yet.

But for now, there are seven weapons worth tracking in the next six months leading up to the Queen of Witches.

Screenshot: Bungie

Vulpecula

Good Reason: Vulpecula is a 180RPM precision frame hand cannon that occupies the primary slot but does stasis damage. It treats like a dream, does decent damage, and fires quickly, but it’s not trivial and rolls with lots of great perks.

Obtained: Drop from the main quest line and subsequent seasonal astral alignment activities and umbrella engrams.

Benefits to look for: Headstones are new and fantastic, producing stasis crystals after the final blow of a headshot. Harmony grants a temporary buff after defeating an enemy with another weapon that is always useful. The explosive payload is great for PVP. And you never make mistakes with outlaws or multi-kill clips.

Screenshot: Bungie

Chris Lamello

Why it’s good: The Chris Lamello is a slow-launching, high-impact energy auto rifle. Many people hate it, but since the beginning of the Season of the Lost, I’ve been leaning on Melo and it’s been a clutch. Great for quickly cleaning up mobs and slow cadence for easy landing of headshots. In addition, auto rifles are the only weapon available for anti-barrier mods this season.

How to Get: Season Pass rewards that can be focused on from Umbral Engrams.

Benefits to look for: Outlaws and Dragonflies are killer combos. If you need help aiming, reduce dynamic shaking or heat.

Screenshot: Bungie

Employee leader

Why it’s good: Scout rifles are still totally lacking in Destiny 2, but I still love to use them and are more servant leaders than most of the time. Its rapid-fire frames and statistics make it the spiritual successor to Shadowkeeps’ current sunset Randys Throwing Knife.

How to get: Gambit playlist. It’s a simple grind, but it makes it difficult to keep track of your favorite set of park rolls.

Benefits to look for: Rampage, Kill Clip and Frenzy are great for clearing mobs in PVE. Tunnel vision can make it deadly with PVP. Shoot to Loot, on the other hand, is a very fun and versatile weapon that can be used in a variety of activities.

Screenshot: Bungie

Great monument

Why it’s good: There are a lot of great machine guns out there right now, and Fine Memorial is one of them. Bungie, technically added to the month late last season, recently revised its award pool. It’s a monster to wipe out the waves of enemies, but above all, it’s easy to get.

How to Get: Like all Moon Weapons, Fine Memorial can be targeted farmed using the Essence of Greed mission item from the lectern of Ellis Mornes Camp. It can be done in less than an hour.

Benefits to look for: self-sufficiency and frenzy. Auto-loading holsters and One For All are also great, but the first two take efficiency to another level.

Screenshot: Bungie

Legal action II

Why it’s good: Legal Action II is back to compete with rival pulse rifles, Messenger and Cold Denial. Its high-impact rounds are deadly and satisfying, especially in solo play. It’s also easier to obtain than crushing the ordeals of Osiris.

How to Get: Engrams will drop into the world and become a faction rank-up package.

Benefits to look for: Feeding Frenzy and Rampage are a great combination. The heat-up helps to land those headshots more consistently. Tactical Mag improves overall performance.

Screenshot: Bungie

Last breath

Why it’s good: Last Breath is a retry of nine auto rifles with excellent statistics and processing for all. It’s hard to get, but if you missed last season, or if you don’t have one with a great perk roll, you can effectively redeem it in Chroma Rush’s primary slot. It also has a longer range than the equivalent Season of Splicer and, when combined with a rangefinder, is useful even when you don’t have a scout or sniper rifle at hand or at long distances.

How to get: The second encounter, the Prophecy Dungeon, Cube Room. Once dropped, you can earn from any part of the dungeon (you can earn rewards as many times as you like each week).

Benefits to look for: Rangefinder for PVP or hard solo content for playing a lot alone. Survival and Frenzy or Adagio are beasts. Demolitionist and One For All are also great. This gun has few bad perks.

Screenshot: Bungie

Vex Mythoclast

Why it’s good: If you play Destiny 2 weekly, you should prioritize Vex Mythoclast. Yes, the Vault of Glass Raid fusion rifle isn’t technically new and was introduced earlier this year. However, it has been significantly enhanced in the latest patch. Damage has been increased by 40%, charging time has been reduced, and processing has become easier. Hard to get, but one of the Destiny 2 that defines the exotic of 2021, fortunately the Vault of Glass is one of the most fun and least discomforting raids.

How to Get: You may drop at the end of the Vault of Glass raid, but it’s unclear if there is a drop rate and luck protection to increase your chances of finding it the more you play. Good luck!

Benefits to look for: its carefully selected rolls.

Honorable Mention

Wolf Tone Draw: This precision frame bow is sharp and nimble, but easy to skip. However, the Season of the Losts’ bizarre season mod pool makes the bow a central part of defeating the Overlord Champion for the next six months. Aim for Archer’s tempo benefits. Dragonflies and harmonies are a plus.

Emergency Response Plan: A rapid-fire energy scout rifle that deals arc damage and rolls with various reload speeds and damage boost benefits. There are many better guns, but I continue to find myself making excuses to get back to it.

Scathelocke: This Return Auto Rifle is one of Destiny 2’s best-designed and most satisfying guns. It’s the least powerful and far from the flashy one, but there’s no doubt that there are no reliable companions in the primary slot. It is also a decline in the world, which means that sooner or later you will encounter it. enjoy it! Especially if it lands self-sufficient or rampage.

