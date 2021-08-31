Galaxy Watch 4 gets a dedicated transceiver app





Samsung has the complete out-of-the-box smartwatch experience of any other Wear OS watch on the market, and it’s expanding now that it’s available for purchase. only. This week, Samsung released a new “Walkie Talkie” app for the Galaxy Watch 4. It is now available for download.

Since this is a Wear OS app, it will be distributed through the Play Store. Samsung’s new “Transceiver” app is a very simple product. Once installed, the app will ask for permissions such as contacts and access to the microphone, asking you to invite your friends. The contact list allows Samsung to automatically filter to find other users in your app or to find people around you who are using your app.

In particular, this app requires a SIM card for the phone and works using the phone number of that device to search for contacts.

If you actually have someone to talk to, the app allows you to tap and hold that person’s name to send a message. Perhaps as soon as the message arrives, the incoming message will also be played through the app.

The Transceiver App is a Galaxy Watch-only app that allows two or more users to talk instantly as if they were using the walkie-talkie. Create an instant walkie-talkie channel on your Galaxy Watch and enjoy instant conversations with friends, colleagues, or family members who are on your contacts and using your watch.

The app was clearly inspired by Apple’s similar “Transceiver” app on the Apple Watch. Its functionality was launched in 2019.

Unfortunately, this app doesn’t work on other Wear OS devices. It can only be installed on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic from the Play Store using other Wear OS devices marked as incompatible. The app may have the same Android 11 or later requirements as maps and YouTube Music. Obviously, this app would be pretty useful if it worked on older Wear OS and Tizen smartwatches, but it looks pretty out of the box.

