How AbleGamers built a certification program to improve game inclusiveness

Making games accessible to people with disabilities is an idea that is becoming more popular with both players and developers. And much of that work needs to be devoted to the efforts of the people of Able Gamers, a charity that aims to make the game enjoyable for everyone. And to implement that change, AbleGamers is responsible for educating the developers themselves in the Flexible Player Experiences (APX) course.

We spoke with Able Games Vice President Chris Power and Chief Operating Officer Steven Spohn about the How Games Make Money podcast APX. The pair claims that developers are leaving billions of dollars in revenue on the table by excluding players with disabilities. And the idea is that AbleGamers can create more comprehensive media by appealing to publisher and developer wallets while providing the knowledge needed to overcome design obstacles.

APX is a certification program that developers can take to learn best practices and common mistakes to avoid. This is a compilation of Power and Able Gamers who designed flashcard classes and decks to break down common accessibility issues into easy-to-understand scenarios. And this is what makes developers more open than ever.

According to Power, developers have seen some really big changes in the last few years. If you asked me this question five years ago, I would have been, yeah, I had to go to convince some people to do this. It turns out that many developers now know about accessibility and want to do it. But the problem is: What should i do?

AbleGamers Spohn showed how often developers overlook accessibility options.

A few years ago, Spawn said we were hanging out on the panel we went to and some Blizzard developers were talking to us. And I like it, one of the things that confuses me because it’s great, why do you have that only green and red minimap? Why don’t you have the option to make it a different color? And he stops, ha, you think I noticed it because I’m colorblind, and I can’t really see red. And my head fell a little on him.

Spohn then explained to developers that if colorblind developers overlook colorblind options, imagine who else excludes the game. And that exclusion is the main concern of Able Gamers. Organizations want to pay attention to the dangers of social isolation. This is especially good for games to compete when accessible.

And when you looked at our data and we talked to our players, Power said it wasn’t competition, it wasn’t achievement, it wasn’t the quest they were worried about. .. Not all of these are what we were talking about in the gaming community. Connection with those people. And 9 out of 10 times, that’s what our players want in the game.

While that social connection is powerful in a connected multiplayer experience, Power and Spohn have made it clear that exchanging stories about single-player games is just as important.

AbleGamers hopes that APX can ensure a bright future for inclusion.

