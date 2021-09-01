Washtenaw County is planning a maskman date from kindergarten to high school, officials say





Authorities confirmed Tuesday that Washtenaw County plans to issue a mask mandate to the school.

The county health department’s orders are aimed at students from kindergarten to high school, spokeswoman Susan Ringler Serniglia told The Detroit News by email.

“We expect this to be prepared / published on Thursday for the first school day after the Labor Day weekend,” she writes.

According to its website, the county has reported nearly 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. There were 55 between Monday and Tuesday.

Washtenaw joins other county health departments and some school districts in Michigan, increasing cases of coronavirus and leaving concerns about more contagious delta mutations, obligatory masking before new school year I imposed.

Wayne County and Oakland County placed mask orders for schools from kindergarten to high school. All other states include Kalamazoo, Allegan, Kent, and Ottawa. Some, such as Genesee, only require masks for grade K-6 students.

Macomb County health authorities and school supervisors have sought strategies. Last week, some parents, residents, and community members protested the lack of mission throughout the county.

Some McCorm districts, such as the Warren Consolidated School, have Maskman dates, but others, such as the county’s largest Utica Community School, do not.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported outbreaks of nine new COVID-19 schools on Monday, seven of which occurred in kindergarten-to-high school facilities.

Michigan added 5,020 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Monday, including a total of Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, this has killed a total of 946,698 cases and 20,256 people since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, infection rates have increased to the point that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks must be worn when the entire state is indoors in public. ..

Governor Gretchen Whitmer upheld her decision not to issue state-wide student mask mandates, but the government recommends universal masking in schools.

In a statement Friday after Wayne County announced mask requirements, district and local public health leaders needed to work together to implement mask guidelines and “get support at the community level.”

As of Friday, more than 53% of Michigan students lived in areas subject to some masking requirements, the governor’s office said.

Elizabeth Hartel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, told Detroit News on Tuesday that state-wide mask orders are still possible. She said she would monitor new case rates, hospitalizations, medical capacity and vaccination rates within the next few weeks to months.

