MetroSpaces Opens New HQ2 in Dallas »Dallas Innovates





MetroSpaces, a Dallas-based Shokworks-powered proptech pioneer, has created a new HQ2 in Deep Elm and is hiring executives to support it.

New York-based MetroSpaces will be co-located in 2904 Commerce, along with Shokworks, a technology company that helps companies become digital-first, and their real estate partner ELEV8 Locating. The 3,000-square-foot space will open next week.

We chose to install the HQ2 in Dallas because we are close to all new innovations in northern Texas, including working with our technology partner Shokworks, “said Oscar Brito, CEO of MetroSpaces. Stated. “This is a great hub for our communal living platform, as there are great real estate opportunities here and in nearby second tier cities.

Initially, Shokworks plans to have 10 to 20 team members in the space by the end of the year. Alejandro Laplana, CEO of Shokworks, said Dallas Innovates ELEV8 will help expand the company’s footprint in terms of both square foot and staff until 2022.

I think Deep Elm is an emerging business community like Brooklyn 10 years ago, “he says. “We love not only to see businesses move to this area, but also to provide a vibrant lifestyle for living, working and playing.

MetroSpaces hires CFO

MetroSpaces will also grow the North Texas team, starting with leadership.

The first major hire is Steven Plumb, who joined the MetroSpaces team as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Plumb was recently the CFO of the private medical device company Artella Solutions. Prior to that, he played similar roles at DirectView Holdings Inc., ProBility Media Corp., and Bering Exploration Inc. He was also a former auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and KPMG.

Stephen has an amazing reputation as a financial leader and brings so many relevant experiences to MetroSpaces as we grow, says Brito. His work as CFO at the Big Four accounting firms has made him a great partner in his current and planned financial goals.

Brito also chose California-based WWC as an auditor for MetroSpaces. This is a 40-year-old company that he says has an impressive track record in the PCAOB and Sarbanes-Oxley auditing environments. He also hopes to be relisted on the SEC following the next audit season.

Brito initially expected to act as CFO in the first quarter of next year, but MetroSpaces’ business, investment, and operations grew faster than he expected, he says. This is mainly due to some major recently announced initiatives.

As part of MetroSpaces’ digital evolution from luxury real estate developers to proptechs leading the technological transformation of the real estate market, the company has partnered with Shokworks to rebrand and launch two proptech developments.

Technology-enabled communal living property for digital nomads

Planned to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, MetroCrowd, a communal living platform powered by MetroSpaces and Shokworks blockchain, will enable tokenization of real estate portfolios. The goal is to make the investment process more transparent and accessible.

The platform helps capitalize ventures by providing future token buyers with a large return opportunity with a small investment, rather than acquiring the entire space.

Laplana told Dallas Innovates that it is using standard token offerings to offer investment options to retail investors outside the United States. We used AI-based tools for contract interpretation to reduce barriers to transactions and entries. So we want to make it possible for anyone to buy a piece of real estate anywhere in the world.

The newly acquired Houston office complex will be part of the upcoming Metro Crowd.

Metro House “Redefines the World of Symbiosis”

Last month, the pair announced a plan to “redefine the world of symbiosis”: Metro House.

Infinity View Villa is a high-end development in the Dominican Republic that houses nine villas, a 4,000 sq ft home and a members-only Rex Pace. The completion date for Phase 1 is set to mid-2022.

Laplana explains that WeWork will meet Soho House. The Dominican Republic continues to maintain its position as a prestigious destination for high-end nomadic digital workers, so Infinity View Villa serves as a place for them to work and live together in exclusive ways. increase.

The living space comes with pre-scrutinized roommates and accommodation styles designed to meet the needs of the resident. It opens the possibility for people to spend 3-6 months in the country they love, without necessarily choosing to take ownership in those places.

More luxurious residential areas will come for working travelers looking to establish, support or lead a company from anywhere on the planet.

Brito says that younger generations are flocking to coexist as a way to live smarter and more efficiently. MetroHouse is the perfect partner for city professionals looking to monetize their existing real estate investments or find their own leasing opportunities. “

