Exclusive: Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Launched October 28th





The Pixel 6 device is pretty close to our hearts here at Front Page Tech. This article exclusively leaked the first look of both devices in May. Google itself confirmed the leak earlier this month.

In fact, our last Google device leak was confirmed just a few weeks after we announced the launch date and price of this exclusive Google Pixel 5A.

If you’ve been watching the news for the past few days, you may have seen reports that the Pixel 6 will be available in a few days on September 13th, the day before Apple’s iPhone 13 event. It started with Weibo’s Bald Panda account and, of course, was featured by various media outlets.

Spoilers: Not really.

I’m disappointed with the news coverage about this as it was posted everywhere, but at least as far as I know, the BaldPanda account has no solid track record.

Social media was surprised with a complete laugh at Google if this was actually a plan to launch the phone. After all, marketing geniuses don’t need to be aware … idk, perhaps the worst way to call is the day before Apple’s biggest event of the year.

At your request, on Twitter a few days ago, I promised to look it up:

Well, I’m here. I looked it up and reached out to some of my best sources — what do I have the answer to guess? Not a shocker on September 13th.

According to the information, pre-orders for both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will take place on Tuesday, October 19th and will be available on Thursday, October 28th.

By the way, when we say that a phone will be “released” on October 28th, it means that it will be released in the market, such as when the phone is at hand or in a store.

I don’t know when Google will host the official Pixel 6 #MadeByGoogle event, but pre-orders start on October 19th, so it’s not a bad day to assume that the event will take place.

As the days approach, I’m sure there’s up-to-date information about the expected dates for the event, but so far these are the dates we’re looking at! I’m skeptical if Google will change this due date, but in my experience I’m keeping an eye out for you, especially as I’ve seen Google slow down phone launches, especially during this chip shortage. !!

So what did you learn in class today?

Don’t believe everything you see online. It doubles, especially if it’s from an unproven source, and especially if it doesn’t make sense. K? K.

