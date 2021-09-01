The White House cites climate change as an emerging technology as a R & D priority for the 2011 budget





White House

The White House has issued a memorandum outlining administrative R & D priorities that federal agencies should include in the budget for fiscal year 2023, government officials reported Monday.

The multi-institutional R & D priorities mentioned in the memo are pandemic preparedness and prevention. Climate change initiatives; research and innovation of new and important technologies. Innovation for equity; and national security and economic resilience.

Priorities for addressing climate change are climate science, clean energy technology and infrastructure innovation, climate adaptation and resilience, monitoring and measurement, and nature-based climate solutions for mitigation and adaptation.

The document also promotes public-private partnerships and promotes research and innovation that supports US industry and work in the areas of artificial intelligence, quantum information science, microelectronics, advanced communications technology, robotics, and high-performance computing. We are asking the institution to cooperate in order to do so. Biotechnology and space technology.

Government agencies can leverage these technologies to share and use vast hordes of federal datasets to enable large-scale data analysis and address critical challenges in public health and climate science. It must be tuned to ensure high fidelity, high resolution modeling and simulation. , And disaster resilience, read the documentation.

Shalanda Young, Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Eric Lander, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, issued notes to executives and agencies on Friday.

